NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer party season approaches, let feminine silhouettes, joyful print and a sunny disposition take the lead with H&M Studio's Resort capsule collection. Inspired by dreamy Italian palazzos, swirling Venetian glass and magical shell-encrusted grottoes, the collection channels a holiday state of mind. The H&M Studio Resort capsule will be available in selected stores and at hm.com on May 9th , with a second drop of five further looks available on May 30th.

ESCAPE TO ITALY THIS SUMMER WITH H&M STUDIO’S RESORT CAPSULE

"A bold spirit of fun energises this H&M Studio Resort capsule, with creativity and attention to detail adding intrigue and depth to every piece. We wanted to create glamorous but relaxed looks for all occasions, and for every type of personality, with an overarching mood of effortless chic," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, head of design womenswear and creative advisor at H&M.

Key pieces are daring and dreamy. A slinky V-necked patterned dress and a honey-coloured oversized suit are evening stand-outs. A white ruched two-piece comprising a skirt with an undulating hem and an off-the shoulder top encourages boldness. A black ruffle-trimmed maxi kaftan has a day-to-night simplicity alongside a printed silk shirt-and-shorts set, vying for attention with crochet and printed metallic swimwear. Meanwhile accessories extend the maximalist mood, with densely textured gold leather sandals and a matching mini bag alongside sculptural and beaded jewellery.

"Designed for relaxing summer escapes, the collection has an easy-going, feminine charm, with versatile pieces that effortlessly take you from morning sunrise by the pool to late-night parties on the piazza," says Angelica Grimborg, collection designer at H&M Studio.

Rich textures meet premium-quality fabrics, with organic silk, organic cotton, recycled polyester, Lenzing EcoVero™ viscose and Tencel™ lyocell all featuring in the collection. In addition, several jewellery pieces are made from recycled brass.

ABOUT H&M STUDIO

H&M Studio is H&M's most directional, fashion-forward offering. Launched in 2013 and developed by an in-house design team at the brand's Stockholm atelier, the limited-edition collections are unveiled several times a year.

For all images: click here

Contact Information:

[email protected]

SOURCE H&M