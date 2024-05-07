H&M MAKES A FASHIONABLE RETURN TO THE 2024 MET GALA WITH CUSTOM DESIGNS FOR ADWOA ABOAH, AWKWAFINA, PALOMA ELSESSER, QUANNAH CHASINGHORSE, HARI NEF, STEFON DIGGS AND VICTOR GLEMAUD

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 6th, H&M joined fashion's biggest night of the year, The Met Gala. Awkwafina, Adwoa Aboah, Paloma Elsesser, Quannah ChasingHorse, Hari Nef, Stefon Diggs, and Victor Glemaud walked the red carpet wearing one-of-a-kind H&M designs.

H&M's in-house design team, responsible for exclusive collections including H&M Studio, created the custom looks inspired by this year's Costume Institute exhibition "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the Gala dress code, "The Garden of Time". The exhibition theme inspired the brand to spend time with H&M archives from their 1947 roots as a small boutique in Sweden. Drawing on the optimism and ultra femineity of late 1940's and 50's fashion, the archives gave way to modern takes with dramatic, embellished looks in soft, romantic shades inspired by this year's theme.

Two looks from H&M's special collection archives, including a peach ruffle-trimmed recycled polyester maxi dress and a pale pink dress made from organic silk, viscose, and recycled polyester, will be on view in the new spring show. Originally from H&M's 2017 Conscious Exclusive collection, the items selected serve as an industry example of the emotional connection that fashion can have with the natural world.

Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion will be on view to the public from May 10 through September 2 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

"The Met Gala is a cultural phenomenon, and a moment for H&M to show off what we can do in terms of custom-made fashion. This year's theme allowed us to create modern, one-of-a-kind designs inspired by our company's rich heritage, worn to stunning effect by our guests," says Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Womenswear Design and Creative Advisor at H&M, who also attended the gala.

"My Met Gala looks are always very instinctive – I love leaning into the theme, but I always want to feel completely like myself with the confidence to stand out from the rest. We created a look to mark a very special moment in my life. " says Adwoa Aboah.

Adwoa Aboah wore a custom two-piece creation that epitomizes contemporary femininity. The top is comprized of a capelet in fiery red silk organza, with tulle ruffles resembling petals, worn over a bralette delicately embroidered with rhinestones. It pairs with a voluminous bubble-hem skirt in red silk taffeta, lending an effortlessly modern edge to this charm-infused confection.

Awkwafina wore a custom gown that draws directly on an archival "Hennes" wedding dress, with a tulip skirt silhouette featuring a high slit in luxurious cream silk-zibeline. Its statement off-the-shoulder neckline is hand-embroidered with a delicate daisy decoration traced in beads and rhinestones. A co-ordinating embroidered pouch bag completes the look.

Paloma Elsesser wore a custom two-piece with sculptural significance. The top comprises a made-to-measure metallic bodice that has been 3D-printed and electroformed in an oxidized green color. Made in Los Angeles by Michael Schmidt Studios, it's embellished with 3D-printed calla lilies. The bodice is paired with a champagne-colored silk taffeta skirt with a bubble hem, worn low on the hips to provide a laid-back effect.

Quannah ChasingHorse wore a custom design in forget-me-not blue, its ballerina-length silhouette drawing on the explosive power of a flower in bloom and its specific shade honoring her home state of Alaska's state flower. The gown comprises a pure silk-satin gazar with a tulle crinoline underskirt that recalls a bygone era of grace. Quannah chose to accessorize her look with a beaded and tufted floral belt and earrings, both made by Indigenous designer Heather Dickson of Dickson Designs.

Hari Nef wore a custom gown that channels old-school opulence, with a form-fitting column gown in pale pink taffeta overlaid with translucent, mother-of-pearl paillettes and sequins. Made by hand in a New York atelier, its timeless romance is enhanced by a sweeping ivory taffeta bow with a modern liquid-organza sheen.

Stefon Diggs wore a custom suit that exemplifies relaxed tailoring, comprised of a double-breasted blazer with strong shoulders and exaggerated lapels paired with wide-leg trousers. The design follows a non-traditional take on suiting with a relaxed silhouette that blends athleticism with elegance in midnight-blue crushed velvet imbued with lurex.

Victor Glemaud wore a glamorous three-piece suit referencing 1940s formalwear. The wool tailcoat features padded shoulders and satin lapels with an edge-to-edge closure and decorative buttons. It's worn over a white cotton-piqué waistcoat and black pleated pants. A rhinestone-embellished flower brooch at the chest provides the final flourish.

