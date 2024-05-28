Escape with Mediterranean Vibes on all new OtterBox Symmetry Series Cases

Featuring bright bursts of citrus and Mediterranean motifs, these limited-edition designs provide the perfect cabana vibes. Symmetry Series for MagSafe Vintage Vacation is both sleek and protective with built-in magnets that click securely to MagSafe chargers and accessories.1

Symmetry Series for MagSafe Vintage Vacation pairs perfectly with MagSafe accessories that are always travel ready. Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe snaps securely to the back of iPhone to give a little boost of power while exploring the streets and local eats. For overnight charging, 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe is the perfect travel companion to cut down on cords while allowing you to charge iPhone, AirPod and Apple Watch devices at the same time.

Whether hopping on a plane or daydreaming in the backyard, rest assured your phone is fully protected when you pair your new case with OtterBox screen protectors to keep the display perfect for capturing the glittering blue Mediterranean. With screen protection options for iPhone and Samsung, your device will be saved from front-facing drops on gorgeous cobblestone streets or in your driveway.

OtterBox Symmetry Series for MagSafe Vintage Vacation for iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro devices, iPhone 14 Pro devices and Samsung Galaxy S24 devices are available now on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

