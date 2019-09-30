ESCAPE/19, The First and Only Impartial Conference to Address Multi-Cloud Challenges in NYC

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This October, cloud architects and chief engineers from leading technology companies will gather at ESCAPE/19 , the first independent multi-cloud conference. The conference was conceived and is presented by Cockroach Labs , a leader in the emerging cloud-native category who is focused on delivering a next-generation database through distributed SQL, and will be held October 16-17, 2019 at The Conrad Hotel in New York City.

At ESCAPE/19, industry leaders and infrastructure architects will deliver a mix of technology and business discussions in order to better define what it means to be multi-cloud. This is in contrast to AWS Reinvent, Google Cloud Next, and Microsoft Ignite — proprietary conferences launched by the three largest cloud providers, where content is siloed within the context of that single cloud provider.

"ESCAPE/19 breaks the mold of single-vendor cloud conferences. Our goal is to collaborate with change-makers to pave the way for transparent and significant discussions around the future of technology infrastructures, for which multi-cloud is an inevitability," explains Cockroach Labs CEO and co-founder, Spencer Kimball.

"Most organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy out of a desire to avoid vendor lock-in or to take advantage of best-of-breed solutions," Gartner VP analyst Michael Warrilow says in a recent Smarter with Gartner post . He along with several experts in the space expect that most large organizations will continue to willfully pursue this approach.

ESCAPE/19 aims to provide an open forum to encourage free conversations about all cloud options and the unique challenges professionals face as they analyze and discover how to leverage all of them, especially in conjunction with existing on-premise solutions.

Register for #ESCAPE19 here . Deadline for advanced tickets is October 15.

About Cockroach Labs

Cockroach Labs delivers a cloud-native, distributed SQL database that ensures your data is consistent, always available and efficiently located so that you can architect your modern cloud applications from local through global scale. Companies like Comcast, Lush, and Bose are building their cloud data architectures on CockroachDB. Cockroach Labs was founded by a team of engineers dedicated to building cutting edge systems infrastructure, and has investments from Altimeter, Benchmark, GV, Index Ventures, and Redpoint. www.cockroachlabs.com

SOURCE Cockroach Labs

Related Links

http://www.cockroachlabs.com

