Escoffier Announces New Hybrid Education Option for Austin-area Students

Culinary Arts Degree Program Blends Distance Education with In-person Classes and Externships

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts announces its culinary arts degree program is now available in hybrid format for students in the Austin, Texas area. The new 60-week hybrid option incorporates online lecture courses with in-person, on-campus kitchen classes, Farm To Table® Experiences, and a required 12-week in-person industry externship, for students interested in earning Escoffier's Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in culinary arts.

"Escoffier's innovative hybrid education model bridges the gap for busy or working students interested in pursuing their culinary passions while maintaining a work/life balance," said Kathleen Ahearn, Escoffier's vice president of academic affairs. "The curriculum blends online theory and lecture lessons with in-person classes, cooking assignments, demonstrations, and evaluations ensuring graduates have a solid foundation and are well-prepared for diverse culinary roles in today's competitive market," added Ahearn.

The hybrid option for the AAS degree includes five, 12-week terms, consisting of 48-weeks of online classes and 48 weeks of in-person instruction on-campus (36 weeks) and Farm To Table® (12 weeks) experience. Online and in-person classes run concurrently, so students could be at the Austin campus three days a week while also taking online courses 8-13 hours a week.

Escoffier's AAS degree culinary arts program builds on culinary foundations with lessons on food safety, nutrition and sustainability practices, as well as classes in world history and the culture of food, algebra, technical writing, and business-focused curriculum on restaurant operations and culinary entrepreneurship.

The Farm to Table® Experience takes students out of the classroom to local Austin farms to get a deeper understanding about where food comes from, sustainable practices, whole animal butchery, food service operations and event planning execution.

Students in the AAS degree program are required to complete a hands-on industry externship at one of the more than 300 Austin-area approved food service establishments, including local restaurants, hotels and resorts.

According to Escoffier's Austin campus president Marcus McMellon, "By offering a flexible combination of online classes and in-person instruction, students can immerse themselves in the culinary arts while maintaining the flexibility to balance other commitments. With unique experiences like our Farm To Table® program and required externships, students gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry from both theoretical and practical perspectives, setting them up for success in their culinary careers."

For more information about Austin's hybrid option

More on Escoffier

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, the largest culinary school brand in the U.S. (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS) . Escoffier's Boulder, CO campus is the only accredited institution in the United States to offer both fully online diploma and degree programs with culinary classes and hands-on industry externships.

Escoffier's Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colorado campuses (Boulder includes online programs) were ranked number one in the U.S. by Chef's Pencil , the school's accredited programs offer the combination of a classic and contemporary approach to industry skills training as well as sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Both Escoffier campuses are Great Place to Work-Certified™ institutions, and have been designated as Military Friendly® Schools , and Boulder was named a Newsweek Top Online Learning School .

Escoffier in Austin offers diploma programs in culinary arts, and pastry arts, as well as Associate of Applied Science degrees in culinary arts and pastry arts. Escoffier in Boulder offers diploma programs in culinary arts, pastry arts, food entrepreneurship, and plant-based culinary arts as well as Associate of Occupational Studies degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, plant-based culinary arts, hospitality and restaurant operations management, holistic nutrition and wellness, and food entrepreneurship. Click for more information on Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts accreditations and degree and diploma programs .

