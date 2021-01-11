Escoffier Appoints Certified Master Pastry Chef® Frank Vollkommer As Institution’s Director Of Culinary Industry Development

Chef Vollkommer is one of only 11 CMPC's in the country and joins Escoffier with 30 years of experience in the culinary, pastry and confectionery industries and more than 16 years as a seasoned educator within post-secondary institutions. Chef Vollkommer's prior work in culinary education includes leadership in the development of academic programs, curriculum, instructional design strategies, and assessment at Johnson and Wales University, The Culinary Institute of America and New England Culinary Institute.

At Escoffier, Chef Vollkommer is charged with growing the culinary educator's professional relationships, developing content for current and prospective students and providing practitioner's perspective and review of teaching and learning methods.

"Chef Vollkommer is a culinary industry legend recognized for innovation, artistic style and creativity. We're thrilled he's bringing his expertise to Escoffier as director of culinary development," said Tracy Lorenz, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and Triumph Higher Education Group president and chief executive officer. "His passion and award-winning techniques for educating culinary students is a perfect pairing with Escoffier's approach to teaching and helping students realize their culinary dreams."

"We are excited to welcome Chef Vollkommer to our team at Escoffier. His leadership and commitment to the industry allow us to further expand our strategic value by driving research and new concept development," said Kirk T. Bachmann, campus president and head of business development.

In addition to earning the American Culinary Federation's (ACF) highest level of certification achievable by successfully completing the 10-day Certified Master Pastry Chef exam in 2005, Chef Vollkommer also holds degrees in culinary and baking and pastry arts from New England Culinary Institute and a Master of Education from Johnson and Wales University.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education and the only U.S. accredited institution offering 100% online degrees and diplomas with industry externships. Ranked in the top 10 culinary schools in the United States by USA Today and number one in the world by Chef's Pencil, the school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ institution and its Boulder campus is designated as a Military Friendly® School.

