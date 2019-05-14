Escoffier Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

"Steve is a forward-thinking technology leader with the precise skill set we're looking for to add to the Triumph family," said Tracy Lorenz, Escoffier and Triumph's president and chief executive officer. "Our unprecedented student growth and reputation continues in the unique culinary education space. Steve is charged with scaling our operations and adding the latest innovation to support our students' success."

In his role as chief technology officer, Steve will build and lead a growing team in defining and executing the technology strategy for Escoffier as well as Triumph. Steve will be responsible for learning management platforms, enterprise systems, business intelligence, digital transformation and global technology operations for the institution as well as products and services for the culinary and hospitality industry.

Before joining Escoffier, Georgis held leadership positions at Pearson Online Learning Services and Career Education Corporation, delivering online education services for some of the largest institutions in the vocational as well as traditional not-for-profit space.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education. The school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and at ground campuses in Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colorado. Learn more at escoffier.edu.

Triumph Higher Education Group, a subsidiary of Triumph Capital, LLC is dedicated to developing global post-secondary education that is innovative, high quality and affordable. The company is managed by a team of professionals who have decades of experience in launching and cultivating highly successful career-focused schools, both on-ground and online. It is focused exclusively on providing rigorous curriculum designed to develop the skills necessary to meet significant employer demand. Learn more at triumpheducation.com.

