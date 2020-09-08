Escoffier Designated A Great Place To Work-Certified™ Company

Great Place to Work®, an independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These elements included employee opinions on Escoffier's business practices, the extent of support they get to complete projects, and whether they believe their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are, how long they've been with the company or what they do within the organization.

This is the first year Escoffier participated in the survey, with the majority of staff members who completed the survey saying that it is a great place to work. Escoffier employees also note that they feel valued, their work has special meaning and they appreciate the organizations' focus on work-life balance.

"Receiving this certification is 100 percent because of the talented, dedicated and resilient individuals who make up Escoffier's growing organization," says Escoffier's president and chief executive officer, Tracy Lorenz.

"This is an opportunity for our employees to be heard and to share ideas on how to make this an even better place to work and grow. Our employees are the heart and soul of Escoffier and continue to play an integral role in our growth from inception to more than 420 employees over the past 10 years."

Survey results also reveal Escoffier employees feel a strong sense of camaraderie and are treated fairly and with respect. Staff also appreciate the organization's overall culture, management and people.

Certification comes amid the COVID-19 crisis, which upended daily life and operations, including an approximate 400-team migration from offices to home settings. "Escoffier's expertise in the online and eLearning space paved the way for employees to seamlessly adapt amid the pandemic," adds Lorenz. "I'm in awe of their perseverance and applaud their ability to continue to support fellow employees, faculty and students during this unprecedented time." A feat that did not go unnoticed by faculty and staff as a key take away from the employee survey was that "people here quickly adapt to changes needed for our organization's success."

"We congratulate Escoffier, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading accredited provider of online and campus-based culinary training and education. The school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business-focused curriculum. Professional programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and on ground through Escoffier's Boulder, Colorado campus and on ground through its Austin, Texas campus. Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Boulder, Colorado is nationally accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin, Texas is nationally accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE). Learn more at escoffier.edu.

