Escoffier Reveals Best of 2024: Top Guests from "The Ultimate Dish" Podcast

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts podcast, "The Ultimate Dish" released its year-end roundup of most impactful episodes. According to Buzzsprout, "The Ultimate Dish" ranked in the top 25% of all their podcasts. Hosted by Provost and Boulder Campus President Kirk T. Bachmann, the podcast drops two new episodes each month. It features thought-provoking conversations with culinary innovators and visionaries, offering listeners inspiring stories and insights shaping the future of the culinary world.

In its year-end roundup, "The Ultimate Dish" highlights its most captivating episodes of 2024. Culinary legends, rising stars, and pioneers driving industry innovation are among the standout episodes with Emmy-nominated TV host Kristen Kish, Escoffier's Chef-in-Residence; Nancy Silverton, a mentor to many and an icon in fine dining; and Michel Escoffier, great-grandson of the school's namesake.

"Hosting "The Ultimate Dish" is a privilege,"' said Bachmann. "Each guest brings unique perspectives and insights that remind us why the culinary arts are both timeless and ever-evolving. These conversations resonate not just with seasoned chefs but with anyone passionate about food and its power to connect us."

A Culinary Year to Remember

This year's episodes include deep dives into personal journeys, professional triumphs, and industry-defining trends:

Daphne Oz : Exploring Family, Food, Social Media, and Authenticity

Emmy-winning host and New York Times -bestselling author Daphne Oz shared invaluable tips on building an authentic personal brand and navigating a career in food media. Kristen Kish : From Culinary School to Stardom

Escoffier's Chef-in-Residence reflected on her journey from culinary school to becoming a celebrated chef, author, and Emmy-nominated TV host. Matty Edgell : The Schoolteacher Who Won "The Great British Bake Off" Winner of Season 14, Matty Edgell revealed how perseverance and a sports mindset helped him rise to the top. Nancy Silverton: Finding Your Culinary Obsession

The celebrated restaurateur discussed the importance of mentorship and honing key skills for culinary success. Michel Escoffier : Preserving a Legacy

Great-grandson of Auguste Escoffier shared his vision for sustaining his family's legendary influence on modern French cuisine.

"Guests like Kristen Kish embody the spirit of creativity and resilience that we aim to celebrate at Escoffier," said Bachmann. "Her ability to forge a distinctive path inspires the next generation of chefs to dream big and work hard."

"The Ultimate Dish" reflected on interviews with other industry leaders and trailblazers, several earning recognition in the Robb Report's "Most Powerful People in American Fine Dining 2024," including:

Nancy Silverton

Bobby Stuckey

Kristen Kish

Curtis Duffy

These accomplished chefs and restaurateurs reflect the podcast's commitment to highlighting individuals shaping modern gastronomy.

Looking Ahead

Bachmann also reflected on the episode honoring culinary legend Charlie Trotter's legacy. "Dylan Trotter's tribute to his father reminded us of the enduring impact of culinary pioneers. It's a testament to the power of passion, innovation, and family ties."

"As "The Ultimate Dish" closes out an extraordinary year, we invite listeners to reflect on the vibrant culinary stories that inspire innovation and preserve tradition,"' added Bachmann. To learn more about the top episodes of 2024, visit Escoffier's blog, Top 5 Episodes of The Ultimate Dish Podcast from 2024. To listen to these episodes and more, visit: www.escoffier.edu/theultimatedish.

