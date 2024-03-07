ESET's Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe to Present at HIMSS

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, announced today that Tony Anscombe, the company's chief security evangelist and cybersecurity threat expert, will present "Enhancing the Defense Against Cyberattacks with Threat Intelligence and Human Expertise" at this year's Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference in Orlando, one of the largest healthcare events in North America. Taking place March 13 at 3:15 p.m. Eastern in Theater A at the Orange County Convention Center, the presentation aims to shed light on the critical role of advanced threat intelligence and the indispensable value of human expertise in bolstering cyber defenses, particularly in the healthcare sector.

"In the face of escalating cyber threats, the fusion of advanced threat intelligence and human expertise is key to protecting our healthcare services," said Anscombe. "With patient care and privacy on the line, it's never been more important that healthcare providers analyze their cybersecurity postures and develop new strategies to fortify their defenses. I am eager to share strategies that empower them to outsmart the ever-evolving cyber risks we face at the crucial juncture of technology and human insight."

Cyberattacks in the healthcare industry are not only financially motivated but can also be extremely disruptive, affecting critical services and patient care and comprising confidential patient data. Anscombe's remarks will focus on the motivations behind these attacks and the importance of understanding the evolving trends in the threat landscape. The session will also highlight the necessity of integrating cyberthreat intelligence as a key component of an organization's cybersecurity strategy.

While technology, particularly AI, plays a crucial role in automating cyber defense mechanisms, Anscombe will emphasize the irreplaceable need for human insight and expertise to effectively counteract and mitigate cyber threats. He will explore the synergy between technological advancements and human judgment in creating a resilient and responsive cybersecurity posture.

Anscombe brings over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry to the table. As an established author, blogger, and speaker, he has contributed significantly to the discourse on the current threat landscape, security technologies, data protection, privacy and internet safety. His insights are widely recognized across various industries and in the media, making him a sought-after commentator on cybersecurity matters.

ESET invites attendees of the HIMSS conference to join Anscombe's cybersecurity session to gain invaluable insights into enhancing cybersecurity defenses in an increasingly complex environment. For those interested in discussing these and other key cybersecurity trends, Anscombe will be available for meetings and briefings throughout the conference.

For more information about Tony Anscombe's presentation please visit the HIMSS website.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE ESET