ESI Motion to Showcase Advanced Control & Power Solutions at Satellite 2026 and AUSA Global Force 2026

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESI Motion, a leader in high-performance control and power systems for space and defense applications, today announced it will have company representatives attending Satellite 2026 in Washington, D.C., and AUSA Global Force 2026 in Huntsville, Alabama.

With deep expertise in precision space-rated and ruggedized motion controllers, actuators, and next-generation space battery systems, ESI Motion continues to support critical missions across satellite communications, national security space, missile defense, and ground combat platforms.

ESI Motion with have Teams on site for both Satellite DC and AUSA Global Force to meet and discussion program solutions.

At Satellite 2026, ESI Motion representatives will engage with commercial and government space leaders to discuss scalable solutions for:

Satellite attitude and orbit control systems





Deployable solar array drive assemblies (SADAs) and solar array deployment mechanisms (SADEs)





High-efficiency servo drive architectures





Space-rated battery technologies optimized for LEO and beyond

At AUSA Global Force 2026, the team will connect with U.S. Army and defense stakeholders to highlight motion and power technologies designed for:

Missile and launcher systems





Autonomous defense platforms





Ruggedized power management systems





High-reliability actuation control for mission-critical defense applications

ESI Motion is focused on delivering precision, durability, and performance where failure is not an option. These events provide an opportunity to collaborate directly with mission leaders shaping the future of space and defense operations.

About ESI Motion

ESI Motion delivers advanced control and power solutions engineered for the harshest environments. From space-rated servo drives and solar array drive systems to ruggedized defense actuation control platforms and power conversion solutions, ESI Motion empowers mission success across space and defense domains.

