ESI Motion to Showcase Advanced Control & Power Solutions at Satellite 2026 and AUSA Global Force 2026

News provided by

ESI Motion

Mar 04, 2026, 01:48 ET

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESI Motion, a leader in high-performance control and power systems for space and defense applications, today announced it will have company representatives attending Satellite 2026 in Washington, D.C., and AUSA Global Force 2026 in Huntsville, Alabama.

With deep expertise in precision space-rated and ruggedized motion controllers, actuators, and next-generation space battery systems, ESI Motion continues to support critical missions across satellite communications, national security space, missile defense, and ground combat platforms.

Continue Reading
ESI Motion with have Teams on site for both Satellite DC and AUSA Global Force to meet and discussion program solutions.
ESI Motion with have Teams on site for both Satellite DC and AUSA Global Force to meet and discussion program solutions.

At Satellite 2026, ESI Motion representatives will engage with commercial and government space leaders to discuss scalable solutions for:

  • Satellite attitude and orbit control systems

  • Deployable solar array drive assemblies (SADAs) and solar array deployment mechanisms (SADEs)

  • High-efficiency servo drive architectures

  • Space-rated battery technologies optimized for LEO and beyond

At AUSA Global Force 2026, the team will connect with U.S. Army and defense stakeholders to highlight motion and power technologies designed for:

  • Missile and launcher systems

  • Autonomous defense platforms

  • Ruggedized power management systems

  • High-reliability actuation control for mission-critical defense applications

ESI Motion is focused on delivering precision, durability, and performance where failure is not an option. These events provide an opportunity to collaborate directly with mission leaders shaping the future of space and defense operations.

Schedule a Meeting

ESI Motion invites attendees of Satellite 2026 and AUSA Global Force 2026 to schedule a one-on-one meeting with company representatives to discuss program requirements, partnership opportunities, and custom engineering support.

To set up a meeting in advance, please contact:
Brian Vasey
Vice President of Business Development
[email protected]
+1.800.823.3235

Or visit: www.esimotion.com

About ESI Motion
ESI Motion delivers advanced control and power solutions engineered for the harshest environments. From space-rated servo drives and solar array drive systems to ruggedized defense actuation control platforms and power conversion solutions, ESI Motion empowers mission success across space and defense domains.

SOURCE ESI Motion

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ESI Motion to Exhibit at the 41st National Space Symposium

ESI Motion to Exhibit at the 41st National Space Symposium

ESI Motion, a leading provider of advanced motion control and power solutions for space applications, today announced it will be exhibiting at the...
ESI Motion Launches "SatBat," a Revolutionary Space-Rated Battery Set to Redefine Power Systems in Low Earth Orbit

ESI Motion Launches "SatBat," a Revolutionary Space-Rated Battery Set to Redefine Power Systems in Low Earth Orbit

ESI Motion, a leader in advanced motion and power solutions, proudly announces the release of its next-generation space-rated satellite battery,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Aerospace, Defense

Aerospace, Defense

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics