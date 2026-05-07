eSleuth AI Appoints Former Secret Service Director Julia Pierson to Advisory Board

The first woman to lead the U.S. Secret Service brings three decades of operational and technology leadership to the dawn of AI-driven investigations

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eSleuth, Inc., the AI-driven investigative platform putting the power of advanced data analysis and machine learning directly in the hands of investigators, today announced the appointment of Julia A. Pierson, former Director of the United States Secret Service, to its Advisory Board. Pierson brings a rare combination of field experience, executive leadership, and technology modernization expertise that directly aligns with the mission of eSleuth AIto transform how law enforcement agencies investigate and solve violent crime with artificial intelligence.

"Investigators today are being asked to do more with less while cases and data multiply. The agencies that close that gap will be the ones that embrace technology that works in the field," said Julia Pierson, " eSleuth AI is building AI for law enforcement to solve crimes faster, and I'm proud to help advance that mission."

"Julia Pierson has spent her career at the intersection of law enforcement operations and technology innovation," said Robert Batty, CEO of eSleuth, Inc. "She understands both the demands investigators face every day and what it takes to deploy technology that performs under real-world conditions. Her perspective will be invaluable as we scale."

Appointed the 23rd Director of the United States Secret Service in 2013, Pierson drew on three decades of experience that spanned the presidential protective details of Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. Throughout her tenure she led sweeping improvements in agency operations, deploying state-of-the-art technology solutions to mitigate emerging threats, enhance critical information sharing, and improve operational effectiveness across a worldwide workforce of 7,000 agents, officers, and personnel.

Following her Secret Service career, Pierson founded Secure23, a global security and management consulting firm focused on next-generation public safety technology. She has presented on targeted violence and terrorism tactics and trends to the Center for Mass Violence Response Studies within the National Police Foundation, John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Harvard University's National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, and currently serves as Board Chairman for the Safe Community Initiative and honorary board member for Crime Stoppers USA.

Pierson's appointment further deepens eSleuth AI's advisory bench of nationally recognized law enforcement leaders, including Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, at a pivotal moment in the company's growth, as agencies nationwide look to AI-powered platforms to extend investigative capacity and deploy their teams where they can have the greatest impact.

About eSleuth, Inc.

eSleuth, Inc. is an AI-driven investigative platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate investigative best practices and generate actionable leads in seconds. Its suite of CJIS-compliant tools helps investigators evaluate evidence, identify suspects, connect related cases, and prioritize resources.

SOURCE eSleuth AI