Mindhunter Inspiration Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess Joins eSleuth AI Board

The architect of modern criminal profiling joins eSleuth AI to help shape the future of AI-driven law enforcement investigations

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eSleuth, Inc., the AI-driven investigative platform helping law enforcement solve violent crimes faster, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, D.N.Sc., APRN, FAAN, to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Burgess brings decades of forensic expertise and a distinguished record of translating behavioral science into practical investigative tools, making her a natural fit for a company dedicated to putting the power of AI into the hands of investigators in the field.

Forensic pioneer Dr. Ann Burgess, who shaped criminal profiling & inspired Mindhunter, joins eSleuth AI Advisory Board Post this

Dr. Burgess is a leader in forensic nursing and victimology whose research transformed how the world understands sexual violence. Her groundbreaking work shifted the view of rape from a sexual act to a crime of power and control, coining the term "Rape Trauma Syndrome" and establishing the scientific framework for understanding victim psychology, which is now recognized as the foundation of modern forensic psychology. Her unprecedented collaboration with the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit produced actionable criminal profiling tools that remain in use today and inspired the Netflix series Mindhunter. She currently serves as Professor of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing at Boston College's Connell School of Nursing.

"Evidence doesn't lie, but it can sit unseen for years. When you combine the scale of AI with sound investigative methodology, you start closing data gaps that should never have existed," said Dr. Ann Wolbert Burgess, Advisory Board Member, eSleuth, Inc.

"The best investigators have always combined data, pattern recognition, and human insight," said Robert Batty, CEO of eSleuth, Inc. "Dr. Burgess has spent her career doing exactly that, and doing it at the highest level. Her guidance will help us continue building tools that make every investigator more effective, from the first report to case resolution."

Dr. Burgess's appointment strengthens eSleuth AI's advisory bench at a pivotal moment in the company's growth, as law enforcement agencies nationwide look to AI-powered platforms to extend their investigative capacity, reduce the burden of mounting caseloads, and deploy their teams where they can have the greatest impact.

eSleuth, Inc. is an AI-driven investigative platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate investigative best practices and generate actionable leads in seconds. Its suite of CJIS-compliant tools helps investigators evaluate evidence, identify suspects, connect related cases, and prioritize resources.

SOURCE eSleuth AI