Esper Goes Live in Kansas, Where Modern Regulation Transforms the Citizen Experience

Kansas Becomes the Latest State to Go Live with Esper as Its System of Action for Statewide Regulatory Management

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper, the knowledge center for government policy and regulation, today announced the official go-live of Kansas's Statewide Regulatory Modernization Initiative. Fulfilling a commitment by Secretary of State Scott Schwab to fundamentally transform how the state governs its regulatory process, Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions can now draft, review, approve, and publish regulations through a single, unified system of action, replacing a decades-old paper-based process with a shared platform built for transparency, speed, and accountability.

The initiative marks a significant step forward in how Kansans experience their government. With current regulations already online, expired regulations will also soon be accessible to the public.

Building a Regulatory System that Learns and Lasts

Kansas's permeant regulatory approval process had not changed in generations. A paper-dependent workflow created delays, version control issues, and left agencies without the guidance or infrastructure to move rules forward efficiently. The state concluded that modernizing a process this consequential was not an operational choice but a governance imperative and committed to getting it right.

What Esper Delivers for Kansas

Modernization and compliance: Intelligent drafting with version control, structured workflows, and role-based permissions eliminate the risks that come with paper handoffs.

Speed and efficiency: Configurable approvals with due date tracking and digital stamping ensure that regulations no longer stall between agencies, while approval stamps remain legible regardless of the regulation's age. Bottlenecks are visible and accountable.

Consistency and guidance: Credible guidance ensures agencies produce compliant, well-formed submissions from the start, reducing the editorial burden on the Secretary of State's office.

Modern citizen experience: Published regulations are now ADA-compliant, meeting citizens where they are and delivering the transparency and responsiveness they expect from a modern government.

Sustainability: A modernized and digitized system reduces the risk of losing institutional knowledge during staff transitions. Under a paper-based system, continuity often depended on the quality of onboarding notes and materials left behind for the next person in the role.

"Kansans deserve a government that operates at the highest level. Modernizing our regulatory process improves transparency, accountability, and decision-making—this is how government should work."

— Scott Schwab, Kansas Secretary of State

Esper: The Knowledge Center for Government

Esper transforms how governments put their knowledge to work. By activating regulatory expertise across agencies and making it accessible to both staff and citizens, Esper has become the proven choice for states that view modernization not as a project but as a permanent competitive advantage.

"Regulation is the bedrock of public trust. It shapes how governments operate and how citizens experience those operations every day. Modernizing it is not a technology decision; it is a governance commitment. Kansas is demonstrating that commitment by making decades of regulatory knowledge more permanent, accessible, and actionable for every agency and every resident. Kansas has raised the bar, and every state watching should take note."

— Maleka Momand, CEO, Esper

About Esper

Esper is the knowledge center for government, activating policy data, regulatory workflows, and institutional context to build governments that are more responsive, more consistent, and more trusted by the citizens they serve. Esper serves governments across the country, including in Tennessee, New York, California, Louisiana, Washington, Iowa, Montana, and Kansas. For more information, visit esper.com.

Media contact:

Gargi Potdar | [email protected]

SOURCE Esper