Espolòn Tequila Launches DEATH, A Limited-Edition Day Of The Dead Magazine

The rise of this style of poetry is intrinsically linked to the brilliant work of Jose Guadalupe Posada, whose iconic drawings during the Mexican revolution would become the country's beloved, quintessential representations of death. It is his artwork that inspires the striking design of Espolòn Tequila bottles.

Literary calaveras, which began as satirical obituaries of Mexico's elite in the 19th century, evolved into a longstanding tradition that is still alive today. Every year, at the end of October, people of Mexico take to newspapers, radio and even television to share witty (and often biting) poems poking fun at their (still living) loved ones' shortcomings, ultimately culminating in their comical demise. They are a sign of Mexican creativity and irreverence – and a friendly reminder of our own mortality.

In this spirit, Espolòn Tequila honors Posada and all who've crossed over with DEATH, a custom publication featuring modern calaveras penned by some of today's rising literary stars and pop culture personalities, many of whom come from Mexican-American and LatinX communities. Notable contributors include:

"I've never contributed to an idea that tied this many of my favorite things together all at once -- heritage, tequila, culture, and poetry," said Grammy-winning R&B superstar Miguel. "It was cool to be a part of a project that celebrated Día De Muertos in this way."

If you can't get your hands on a printed magazine, an online version of the magazine can be found in full here: https://espolontequila.com/diademuertos

Not content to launch our first magazine without a party, Espolòn Tequila will celebrate the launch of DEATH at a pop-up "newsstand from the other side" in the heart of SoHo October 31 and November 1, 2019. But like all things Espolòn, there's more to this newsstand than meets the eye. Step through the fridge full of Espolòn Bottles to discover a gallery-inspired space filled with copies of DEATH, unique pieces of art, collaborative merchandise and displays that illuminate Espolòn Tequila's inherent association with Day of the Dead. Lucky attendees who stop by might even be invited to "cross over" into a once-in-an-afterlife immersive Day of the Dead celebration hidden even deeper within the space.

The pop-up space will highlight the cultural importance of art in Mexico, especially during Day of the Dead. In honor of the holiday, Espolòn Tequila is donating $25,000 to PAOS GDL, a non-profit focused on dissemination and promotion of art from Guadalajara, Mexico (the home of Espolòn Tequila) to the rest of the world. Learn more at paosgdl.org.

Dates: Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1

and Times: Open to the public (ages 21+) 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

Location: 499 Broadway New York, NY 10012 (SoHo, between Broome & Spring Street )

For more information about Espolòn Tequila, visit EspolònTequila.com and follow along on social media at: Instagram @EspolonTequila| Twitter @EspolonTequila| Facebook @EspolonTequila

The story of Espolòn lies in the heart of Mexican history itself. Distilled from hand-harvested 100% Weber Blue Agave in Los Altos, the Highlands region of Jalisco, the award-winning tequilas are the pride of the San Nicolas Distillery and made in the Mexican tradition with modern techniques. A dream come true for Master Distiller Cirilo Oropeza, Espolòn pays homage to the legendary rooster, and is a tribute to the artists who inspired the world with their true portrayals of the rich, storied culture of Mexico. Espolòn's striking bottle artwork features the calavera (skeletons) depicting key moments in Mexican history, and led by the proud rooster, Ramón.

Espolòn, at its heart, is a tribute to Mexican culture. Each bottle's label captures a different moment from Mexico's history, but all pay tribute to one true hero – José Guadalupe Posada. Posada was a 19th century artist and printmaker, a real pioneer and a bit of a rebel. His most famous work, the calavera (skulls), made powerful commentary on the social injustices of his time. He gave his people a voice and gave the art world a style that continues to influence pop culture today, as reflected with DEATH.

