Esports Organization Dignitas Names Zytara Official NFT Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignitas , the esports vertical of New Meta Entertainment Inc. (NME), today announces it has named Zytara Labs its official digital playing cards and NFT partner. Zytara Labs is a full-service NFT production studio serving musical artists, pro-athletes, major brands, and well-known names in entertainment by creating unique and rare digital items for their fans and consumers.

Zytara Labs, which will launch its NFT platform in Q3-2021, will create Dignitas NFT collections and playing cards on the DigitalBits protocol throughout this multi-year partnership. Featuring the new logo and style of Dignitas' rebrand earlier this year it will serve to commemorate players and seasonal events, celebrate moments and provide rare privileges for Dignitas fans and offer them new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite players. Zytara Labs and Dignitas will also collaborate on unique activations through social media and Twitch giveaways to drive fan engagement.

Zytara Labs recently received global media attention for supporting the launch of Floyd Mayweather's first NFT , which was released to celebrate his legacy. Some of Zytara Labs' other notable NFT partnerships include the Dole #SunshineForAll campaign with David Datuna, along with Multi-Platinum Singer-Songwriter Ozuna and Famed French Sculptor and Neo-Pop Artist Richard Orlinski's creative collaboration featuring Orlinski's iconic kong sculptures that are seen dotting the major cities of many continents.

Zytara Labs Founder and CEO Al Burgio said, "We are excited to be working with an innovative team such as Dignitas to create a series of NFT collections and seasonal player cards for fans. We've only begun to see a small part of how NFTs can be leveraged to engage fans and provide a closer connection to their favorite team and players."

"NFTs are the next step for esports teams, and we are excited to be leading this emerging wave in gaming," said John Spiher, Dignitas VP of Partnerships, "We look forward to working alongside Zytara Labs to create innovative fan opportunities to collect and trade our playing cards and other NFTs."

Dignitas fans can register at zytara.com/dignitas to be notified as new items become available.

ABOUT ZYTARA LABS

Zytara Labs is a full-service production company and studio that supports musical artists, actors, gamers, esports teams and other brands with the creation, sales, and marketing of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The company also develops innovative products and platforms that leverage blockchain protocols, such as DigitalBits and Ethereum. Zytara Labs is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zytara Inc., the fintech company building the digital financial institution of tomorrow.

Contact:

Heather Garozzo

866-201-8538

[email protected]

SOURCE Dignitas