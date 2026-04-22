Esquire Bank Ranked Among Top 25 U.S. Merchant Acquirers by Nilson Report

JERICHO, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank"), (collectively "Esquire") today announced it has been ranked among the top U.S. merchant acquirers by Nilson Report for the second consecutive year. Esquire ranked 21st overall and eighth among banks based on total purchase volume in 2025.

Esquire's 2025 performance reflects continued growth and scale across its merchant processing platform:

Processed $39.45 billion in total purchase volume, an 8.6% year-over-year increase.





Ranked 14th nationally in card-not-present (CNP) purchase volume, which grew 9.4% to $14.01 billion.





Settled more than 590 million total purchase transactions, including 209.6 million CNP transactions.

"Our merchant services vertical is a core driver of Esquire Bank's consistent growth and profitability," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Our continued recognition among the nation's top merchant acquirers underscores the strength of this business and its role in diversifying our revenue streams."

"Our 2025 results highlight the breadth and depth of our merchant services platform, with strong purchase volume across a diverse merchant base," said Andrew Cohen, Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of Merchant Services. "We're well positioned to support clients across a range of merchant environments, from in-person to digital, while continuing to grow a durable, fee-based business."

The Nilson Report is a trusted source of global payments data and analysis. Its annual rankings evaluate the largest U.S. merchant acquirers based on total purchase volume and transaction counts across all card types.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with branch offices in Jericho, New York and Los Angeles, California, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.