ESR Announces the Launch of the World's First Qi2 Car Charger

The latest charging solution from ESR is bringing the power of Qi2 charging to the car

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, the top-selling brand for MagSafe accessories on Amazon, is announcing the launch of its new Qi2 car charger on Amazon. Following its successful unveiling at CES, the new charger is the first of many Qi2 chargers that will launch for this year.

ESR's latest charging solution is bringing the power of Qi2 charging to the car

ESR's Qi2 charging solutions offer users the fast charging and unparalleled reliability of official MagSafe chargers, but at almost half the price. This new 15W car charger from ESR brings safe and reliable 15W fast charging to the car. Designed for iPhone 13 series and later, it features strong magnets with a holding force of 1,600 g and a 3-point vent mount with support arm, ensuring steady viewing and navigation even on bumpy roads.

The car charger offers convenient mounting options via the included dashboard anchor or its secure air vent for ultimate flexibility. The adjustable ball joint and full ring of magnets enable precise angle adjustment in portrait or landscape mode for comfortable viewing at any angle.

ESR's new charger is available to purchase on Amazon for $35.99. This is just the first Qi2 innovation ESR plans to launch this year. Users can expect the brand's full collection of Qi2 charging solutions to be launched later this year, including their Qi2 3-in-1 charging stand, Qi2 3-in-1 travel charger, Qi2 power bank, and Qi2 watch charging set. For more information on ESR's latest products, please visit ESR's Amazon store or official website.

Image Gallery

The full press kit can be found Here. For more information on ESR, review sample requests, or additional assets, reach out to [email protected].

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use. For more information about ESR, visit www.esrgear.com.

SOURCE ESR Media