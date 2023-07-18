ESR Launches Innovative 100W Apple-Certified 6-in-1 Charging Station with GaN on Kickstarter

Revolutionizing the way Apple users charge their devices, ESR introduces a sleek, powerful, and convenient all-in-one charging station

WILMINGTON, Del., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech accessories brand, ESR, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking 100W Apple certified 6-in-1 charging station on Kickstarter. Designed to meet the power demands of multiple Apple devices, this innovative charging solution offers convenience, efficiency, and style to Apple users worldwide. The 6-in-1 charging station is available now exclusively on Kickstarter.

The ESR 6-in-1 charging station features an impressive 100W output, allowing users to charge up to six Apple devices simultaneously, including iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and AirPods. With its compact design and advanced technology, the charging station eliminates the clutter of multiple chargers and cables, providing a seamless charging experience for Apple enthusiasts.

"We are excited to introduce our 6-in-1 charging station to Apple users who want a simplified and efficient charging solution," said Tim, CEO of ESR. "Our goal is to transform the way people charge their devices, and we believe this Kickstarter campaign will help us achieve that."

The ESR 100W 6-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe + CryoBoost offers the following features:

The Ultimate All-In-One Charging Experience

This 6-in-1 charger features 3 separate magnetic wireless charging modules for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, plus two USB-C ports and a USB-A port for iPad, MacBook etc., allowing it to charge all portable Apple devices and giving users the ultimate way to eliminate cable clutter and streamline their daily charging.

Ever Faster Wireless Charging

The charging station is Apple-certified with 15W Made for MagSafe and 5W Made for Apple Watch charging, ensuring faster, more reliable MagSafe charging. Charging speeds for Apple Watch are as fast as the official Watch charger while the phone-charging pad fully charges an iPhone 14 Pro half an hour faster than the official MagSafe charger thanks to CryoBoost cooling tech.

Staying Cooler While Charging

Standard MagSafe chargers create heat that damages batteries and makes phones hot to the touch. CryoBoost's fan and innovative heat-dissipating components ensure phones stay comfortably cooler as they charge and protect battery health.

Cutting-Edge GaN Tech

Utilizing ultra-efficient Gallium Nitride components and smart power-distribution technology, this super-compact charging station can deliver up to 100W and automatically adjusts power allocation to ensure maximum charging speeds for every device.

Specifications

Dimensions

174.83 × 188.14 × 90 mm

Weight

760 g

Materials

Polycarbonate, ABS, Aluminum alloy,

Magnets

Magnetic Strength (iPhone)

750 g

Wireless Output (iPhone)

15W (max.)

Wired Output (USB-C)

100W (max.)

Outputs

1 x Made for MagSafe iPhone charger

1 x Made for Apple Watch charger

1 x Wireless AirPods charger

2 x USB-C (PD 3.1)

1 x USB-A (3.0)

Input

100-240V ~ 50/60Hz

2.1A (max.)

Number of Devices

6

Compatibility

iPhone with MagSafe (12 series or later)

AirPods Pro/3/2

Apple Watch (all series)

MacBook (all models)

iPad (all models)

Apple Magic Trackpad

Certification (Apple official)

Made for Apple Watch

Made for MagSafe

Price & Availability

The ESR 6-in-1 charging station is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter, with exclusive 20% off early bird discounts for the first 400 backers as little as $143. To learn more about the product and support the campaign, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/esrgear/1926347698?ref=5xxla2

Image Gallery

For more information, please refer to the online press kit Here.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of now over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of tech accessories. From cases that do more than protect, to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

For more information about ESR, visit www.esrgear.com.

