Three more accessories from ESR's MagSafe collection are recognized for outstanding product design

WILMINGTON, Del., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR , a leading tech accessories brand, today announced that three more of its MagSafe accessories have won prestigious design awards. The Geo Wallet Stand (HaloLock) was honored with the 2024 iF Design Award, the Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand (HaloLock) was awarded the 2024 French Design Gold Award, and the Boost Flickstand Case (HaloLock) won the 2024 French Design Award. Winning these awards underscores the exceptional quality and design of ESR's products and reflects the company's dedication to delivering innovative accessories that make tech easier to use.

ESR Wins 2024 iF and French Design Awards

"Creating innovative products that make tech easier to use is at the core of everything we do. We're thrilled and honored that our product design has received recognition from such well-regarded design awards," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "This success is the result of our team's dedication to creating unique accessories that enhance users' everyday experiences with their tech."

Geo Wallet Stand: 2024 iF Design Award-winning MagSafe wallet with full Find My

The Geo Wallet Stand (HaloLock) launched in March 2023, via a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and is the first MagSafe wallet with full Apple-certified Find My. This means that users can use the Find My app on their iPhone to see their wallet's real-time location, play a sound, and receive Left Behind notifications, whether the wallet is attached to their phone or not. It also features strong magnets with a holding force of 1,500 g, more than twice as strong as the official MagSafe Wallet, to ensure a secure lock on an iPhone. As well as this, its unique card-slot design holds 1, 2, or 3 cards equally secure thanks to its inner dynamic tension spring, giving users peace of mind that their cards are safely stored.

Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand: 2024 French Design Gold Award-winning MagSafe phone case with stand

The Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand (HaloLock) 's unique camera-lens stand design enables simultaneous stand use and MagSafe charging. It also allows users to enjoy the sleek, lightweight design and aesthetic of their iPhone with the added functionality of a Stash Stand. Its thin, 1.5-mm back enables faster MagSafe charging, resulting in a full charge an hour quicker than with thicker cases. The case has a ring of powerful built-in magnets with a holding force of up to 1,500 g, ensuring a secure lock on all MagSafe-style accessories. Additionally, it is certified by SGS to provide military-grade protection by combining shock-absorbing Air Guard corners with raised screen edges and Camera Guard to defend against drops, bumps, and scratches.

Boost Flickstand Case: 2024 French Design Award-winning MagSafe phone case with stand

Another MagSafe case with a stand, the Boost Flickstand Case (HaloLock) , comes with a built-in adjustable stand that can be used while MagSafe charging a Galaxy S24 Ultra or iPhone 15 series. The patented flickstand's proprietary vertical design allows for browsing or FaceTiming in portrait at any angle between 50° and 75° while MagSafe charging.

ESR's latest wins mark the third year in a row that the company's product design has been recognized with international design awards, solidifying its position as a leader in the tech accessories industry. The brand's Kickstand Wireless Power Bank (HaloLock) won both the iF and Red Dot Design Awards in 2023, while the Kickstand Wireless Charger (HaloLock) won the iF Design Award in 2022. Innovation has always been a driving force behind ESR's design philosophy, and the brand continues to be a pioneer in the tech accessories space, creating innovative solutions that make tech easier to use.

To learn more about ESR's award-winning products as well as its full range of MagSafe chargers and accessories, please visit ESR's official website or Amazon store .

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

SOURCE ESR Media