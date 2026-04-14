Essentia Marks Earth Day with a Call to Rethink What You Sleep On

Founder Jack Dell'Accio Connects Better Sleep to a Healthier Planet as Consumers Shift Toward Sustainable Sleep Environments

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day has become a moment for consumers to take a closer look at what they bring into their homes, and for Essentia Organic Mattress, that starts with what you sleep on every night. Founded by certified sleep coach Jack Dell'Accio, Essentia has spent more than 20 years building mattresses designed to support both human health and environmental sustainability, long before it became a trend.

"At Essentia, we've always believed your sleep environment is part of your overall health," said Dell'Accio. "But it's also part of a much bigger ecosystem. What you sleep on doesn't just affect your body, it impacts the air you breathe, the materials that end up in landfills, and the long-term health of the planet."

The mattress industry remains one of the most overlooked contributors to household waste. An estimated 50,000 mattresses are discarded every day in North America, many made with synthetic foams and petroleum-based materials that take 80 to 120 years to partially break down in landfills. Essentia was built as a direct response to that model, using GOLS certified organic latex, certified organic cotton, and its proprietary Beyond Latex™ foam, which is petrochemical-free and engineered to biodegrade in approximately three years when fully exposed to the elements..

The company's sustainability commitment extends well beyond materials. Essentia operates a fully intelligent, zero-waste manufacturing facility where every latex and foam offcut is automatically captured by machine and recycled into products like its organic pillows. Its roll-pack design reduces truck space and packaging by 75 percent compared to traditionally boxed mattresses. And where most mattress brands recommend replacement every five to eight years, Essentia mattresses are independently tested to perform for over 20 years, meaning fewer mattresses reaching landfill per household per generation.

This Earth Day, Dell'Accio is encouraging consumers to rethink the role of their mattress in both sleep quality and environmental impact. "We spend about a third of our lives in bed. It's one of the most consistent exposures we have," he said. "If we're paying attention to what we eat and how we live, we should be asking the same questions about what we're sleeping on."

That perspective has resonated with a growing audience of health-conscious consumers and performance-driven individuals, including biohacker Dave Asprey, Dr. Mark Hyman, and Dr. Mindy Pelz, who emphasize the role of restorative sleep in longevity and metabolic health.

To coincide with Earth Month, Essentia is offering 20 percent off mattresses now through May 11 as part of its Beyond Organic Sleep Sale. On Earth Day, April 22, the brand will also offer 30% off pillows and organic sheets, giving consumers an opportunity to upgrade their full sleep environment with certified organic materials.

"Earth Day isn't about one day," said Dell'Accio. "It's about the choices we make every day. And sleep is one of the most powerful daily rituals we have."

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Founded in 2006, Essentia Organic Mattress is a leader in high-performance organic sleep solutions, advancing sleep as a foundational pillar of health, longevity, and human performance. Best known for its proprietary Beyond Latex® organic foam technology, Essentia designs mattresses and sleep systems that support deeper, longer Deep and REM sleep—key drivers of physical recovery, cognitive function, and emotional resilience.

Crafted using certified organic and low-toxicity materials, Essentia products are engineered to reduce common sleep disruptors such as chemical off-gassing, allergens, mold, and environmental sleep stimulants—creating a cleaner, more restorative sleep environment. As Essentia marks 20 years of innovation, the brand continues to shape the future of sleep wellness through research-driven design and collaborations with leaders in health, performance, and longevity.

Essentia products are available online and through select retail and wellness partners across North America. Learn more at www.myessentia.com.

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress