The Sleep Study That Could Change How Biohackers Think About Recovery

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new 20-week sleep study conducted with attendees of Dave Asprey's Beyond Biohacking Conference is challenging a core assumption in the performance world: that recovery is driven primarily by supplements, nutrition, and other inputs. Early findings suggest that sleep environment and architecture are just as important.

The study results will be revealed by Jack Dell'Accio, Certified Sleep Coach and Founder & CEO of Essentia Organic Mattress, during his breakout session at the Beyond Biohacking conference, taking place May 27 - 29 in Austin, Texas.

Jack Dell'Accio's session, "How Biocompatibility & Personalized Sleep Science Are Rewriting Recovery," will mark his sixth consecutive year presenting at the conference and will introduce new findings on how sleep surfaces and individualized sleep environments may influence recovery outcomes.

Sleep architecture, the structure and stability of REM and deep sleep, may be a key determinant of whether performance optimization strategies actually translate into recovery.

Conducted by Essentia Organic Mattress, the study tracked participants using Oura Ring data across two 10-week phases:

Sleeping on their existing mattresses





Transitioning to the Essentia Performance Mattress with Dave Asprey Upgrade

What followed wasn't just improvement. It was a measurable shift in how the body regulates recovery.

The results were significant across every biomarker tracked, including REM sleep, deep sleep, thermoregulation, stress recovery, and cardiovascular age.

But the most unexpected finding had nothing to do with peak scores.

It was consistency. Participants moved from volatile, unpredictable sleep patterns to a stable, sustained recovery floor, night after night. That shift, more than any single metric, is what the data keeps pointing back to.

Full results will be revealed during Jack's breakout session at the Beyond Biohacking Conference in May.

"Most people are chasing better sleep scores," says Jack Dell'Accio. "Biology doesn't respond to peak nights. It responds to consistency. That's where real performance begins."

A Shift in How Recovery Is Defined

While most performance interventions focus on inputs, supplements, peptides, and training, this study points to an upstream variable that is often overlooked: the stability of the sleep system itself. When sleep architecture stabilizes, recovery becomes predictable and performance compounds over time.

These findings represent the first phase of a broader initiative by Essentia to explore personalized sleep science, where sleep environments are matched to individual biology.

Early insights suggest that two people can experience entirely different recovery outcomes on the same sleep surface, pointing to a future where sleep is no longer standardized, but biologically optimized.

Full results from the study, and what they unlock about sleep personalization, will be revealed at the Beyond Biohacking Conference in May.

About Essentia Organic Mattress

Founded in 2006, Essentia Organic Mattress is a leader in high-performance organic sleep solutions, advancing sleep as a foundational pillar of health, longevity, and human performance. Best known for its proprietary Beyond Latex® organic foam technology, Essentia designs mattresses and sleep systems that support deeper, longer Deep and REM sleep, key drivers of physical recovery, cognitive function, and emotional resilience.

Crafted using certified organic and low-toxicity materials, Essentia products are engineered to reduce common sleep disruptors such as chemical off-gassing, allergens, mold, and environmental sleep stimulants, creating a cleaner, more restorative sleep environment. As Essentia marks 20 years of innovation, the brand continues to shape the future of sleep wellness through research-driven design and collaborations with leaders in health, performance, and longevity.

Essentia products are available online and through select retail and wellness partners across North America. Learn more at www.myessentia.com.

SOURCE Essentia Organic Mattress