Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services Names Alex David to Advisory Board

Widely Recognized Wealth Management Executive Alex David to lend expertise to Board

SANTA FE, N.M., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC (Essential Edge), which provides third-party compliance services for broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs), has appointed wealth management industry leader Alex David to its Advisory Board. Mr. David currently serves as Division Director at Raymond James Financial Services and brings over 30 years of experience to the Board, having held leadership positions at some of the nation's pre-eminent financial services firms.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Alex to our already distinguished Advisory Board, which has been instrumental in providing thoughtful guidance and impactful insights to the Essential Edge leadership team," said Sander Ressler, Co-Owner and Managing Director. "Alex's experience, accumulated over the course of his successful career, combined with his expertise in business development, compliance, investment product strategy and marketing, bring even further depth to our Board of industry leaders."

Before joining Raymond James in February 2024, Mr. David served as President and CEO of Stifel Independent Advisors. He previously spent approximately 13 years as head of Branch Development and Marketing at Wells Fargo Advisors. Prior to that, Mr. David held various management roles at Lord Abbett, Federated Investors, OppenheimerFunds and The Bank of New York. Mr. David earned dual doctorates in economics and marketing from the Lubin School of Business at Pace University in New York.

"I'm honored to join the Essential Edge Advisory Board," said Mr. David. "The firm's mandate – to provide top-tier, outsourced regulatory and compliance support to wealth management enterprises – is more important than ever in our evolving and highly regulated industry. Helping Essential Edge to develop its strategic plans and support its broader growth vision is an exciting opportunity. I'm looking forward to collaborating with other members of the Advisory Board, many of whom I already know and respect enormously."

Other members of the Essential Edge Advisory Board include:

Larry Roth, Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, a consultancy and M&A advisory firm;

Joseph Kuo, Founder and CEO of Haven Tower, a leading strategic communications agency for the wealth management industry;

Jeff Nash, Co-Founder and CEO of Bridgemark Strategies, a third-party recruiting firm for broker-dealers, RIAs and aggregators;

a third-party recruiting firm for broker-dealers, RIAs and aggregators; Sid Yenemandra, Founder and CEO of Surge Ventures, a RegTech venture studio that co-creates data governance, privacy and compliance management start-ups for regulated industries, including financial services and wealth management; and

Miriam Lefkowitz, Principal of Miriam Lefkowitz, LLC and Coda Advisory Group LLC., who provides expert consulting and testimony on securities compliance issues in various legal settings, such as court cases, arbitrations, administrative law forums and settled actions.

About Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC

Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC ("Essential Edge") is a strategic consultancy specializing in compliance and regulatory affairs. Headquartered in Santa Fe, NM and encompassing 25+ seasoned compliance supervision professionals across the country, Essential Edge delivers outsourced branch inspections to Offices of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJs) and independent financial advisor practices affiliated with broker-dealers throughout the country. Essential Edge's service offerings are designed to rapidly identify and resolve compliance issues in branch office sales and operations for independent broker-dealers before they escalate into expensive and time-consuming issues. For more information, please visit www.eeoutsourcing.com.

