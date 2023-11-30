Essential Edge Officially Joins Orion Compliance Consultant Marketplace to Leverage Top-Ranked Technology

New technology enhances compliance and supervision support to clients in evolving regulatory environment

SANTA FE, N.M., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC ("Essential Edge"), a regulatory and compliance supervision consultancy, announced today it has officially joined the Compliance Consultant Marketplace of Orion Compliance, an end-to-end workflow solution from Orion Advisor Solutions that bolsters the ability of Essential Edge to better service clients in need of compliance and regulatory support.

"I'm thrilled this regtech system is up and running," said Sander Ressler, Co-Owner and Managing Director at Essential Edge. "Orion is a premier provider of technology-driven regulatory solutions for the wealth management industry. Essential Edge has established itself as a leading provider of outsourced compliance staffing services. Our new ability to leverage Orion Compliance creates powerful synergies to bridge the gap for advisors needing either innovative regtech solutions or personnel to conduct critical regulatory or compliance reviews utilizing these platforms."

In a client-centric industry such as wealth management, innovative technology plays a vital role in strengthening the industry. Properly implemented, it has the ability to maximize value, streamline existing processes and allow firms to simplify their tech stack.

About Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services LLC

Essential Edge Compliance Outsourcing Services, LLC ("Essential Edge") is a strategic consultancy specializing in compliance and regulatory affairs. Headquartered in Santa Fe, NM and encompassing 25+ seasoned compliance supervision professionals across the country, Essential Edge delivers outsourced branch inspections to Offices of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJs) and independent financial advisor practices affiliated with broker-dealers throughout the country. Essential Edge's service offerings are designed to rapidly identify and resolve compliance issues in branch office sales and operations for independent broker-dealers before they escalate into expensive and time-consuming issues. For more information, please visit www.eeoutsourcing.com.

