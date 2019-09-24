Essential Oils World Leader doTERRA Expands in South America with Colombia Opening

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- doTERRA, the world leader in the essential oils market, is expanding its global presence with a new corporate office and locally registered products in Bogotá, Colombia. The new Colombia office will support the expanding needs of the market as awareness of dōTERRA's industry leading pure, effective and sustainable essential oils continues to grow at a rapid pace across South America. A public grand opening is planned for October 2019, with details forthcoming.

"doTERRA has experienced unprecedented interest in Colombia from a growing customer base ignited by doTERRA Wellness Advocates," said Greg Cook, founding executive. "The new office will empower those throughout the region who seek to experience and share the highest quality essential oils available worldwide. doTERRA is the largest essential oil company in every significant global market in the world because of its purity, sustainable sourcing and overall value to consumers."

"We appreciate the opportunity to serve and work with our wonderful Wellness Advocates from a local office in the heart of Colombia," said Efrain Villalobos, doTERRA vice president of Latin Markets. "The office is a direct result of the passion of our Wellness Advocates and the hard work of many individuals. We know that the new office will be a center of support and education for thousands of people who want to enjoy the benefits of doTERRA's pure essential oils and unique culture of service."

Oreste Moscarella, an experienced industry leader who helped doTERRA open the Ecuador market in 2018, will serve as Colombia's General Manager.

About doTERRA

doTERRA® is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the Global Aromatherapy and Essential Oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over seven million dōTERRA Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry leading responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity and sustainability in partnership with local growers around the world through Co-Impact Sourcing®. The dōTERRA Healing Hands™ offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations for self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and the fight against human trafficking. Through the life-enhancing benefits of essential oils, dōTERRA is changing the world one drop, one person, one community at a time. To learn more, visit www.doterra.com.

