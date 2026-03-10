Vermont Specialist Reimagining Primary Care Amid U.S. National Shortage

WOODSTOCK, Vt., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Families in Woodstock now have the ability to utilize a new primary care model as longtime local physician Dr. Lorissa Segal opens an MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice. After more than 20 years practicing internal medicine and 17 years caring for the community of Woodstock, Dr. Segal is shifting her practice to focus on prevention, multigenerational care, and lifelong wellness for patients in the community she has long called home.

National projections estimate a deficit of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034. Vermont's healthcare system currently faces mounting primary care shortages and longer appointment wait times, making it harder for patients to secure appointments. Dr. Segal's new practice represents a deliberate shift toward a smaller practice size and personalized care, including lifelong wellness. In rural communities like Woodstock where physician turnover or relocation can disrupt the local healthcare system, her MDVIP approach supports long-term stability and continuity for both patients and physicians, working to combat these trends before they worsen.

In addition to providing prevention-focused care to all adults, Dr. Segal provides comprehensive women's health care including menopausal hormone therapy and contraception care. She is one of the only local providers who place and remove IUDs and other long‑acting contraceptives, often for patients she has known for years through caring for their families.

"Over the years, I have often cared for granddaughters, mothers, and grandmothers in the same family," said Dr. Segal. "Knowing their history and their stories lets me connect the dots faster and take better care of them. This new practice will give me the time and space to keep doing that more thoughtfully."

Today's healthcare system can require physicians to see 20–25 patients a day to remain financially viable. By partnering with MDVIP, Dr. Segal is transitioning to a smaller practice that allows for more time with patients when needed and a stronger emphasis on proactive, relationship-driven care. The model supports comprehensive wellness evaluations, proactive follow-ups, and advanced diagnostic testing, all designed to support a more personalized, preventive approach to health issues such as diabetes, weight management, or mental health concerns.

"For too long, medicine has waited until someone officially 'has' diabetes or heart disease before we act. I want to focus on healthspan and longevity – catching elevated A1C or cardiovascular risk markers early, treating obesity as the medical condition it is, and helping people stay healthier for longer instead of only reacting once there's a crisis."

2025 data from The Vermont Medical Society Reports shows 16% of primary care physicians in Vermont have plans to retire or reduce their hours within the next 12 months. Rather than stepping back amid mounting pressures, Dr. Segal is deepening her commitment in Woodstock. By combining MDVIP's smaller‑panel, prevention‑focused model with her deep roots in the community, she aims to offer locals a primary care home where they can typically get more timely, convenient appointments, talk openly about complex concerns, and build a long‑term relationship with a physician who has time to get to know their family and their medical history.

Dr. Lorissa Segal's practice is located at 21710 Maxham Meadow Way Unit 1D, Woodstock, VT. To enroll or learn more, call (802) 557-9435.

About Dr. Lorissa Segal

Dr. Lorissa Segal is a board-certified internal medicine physician with more than 20 years of experience and 17 years caring for families in Woodstock and the surrounding Vermont communities. Her clinical practice includes preventive, relationship-based primary care, management of complex and chronic medical conditions, and women's health, including contraception and family planning, and menopause and hormone therapy.

Dr. Segal graduated from Dartmouth College and completed her medical training in Portland, Oregon, before finishing her internal medicine residency in Salt Lake City, Utah. She has practiced in Woodstock since completing residency, building a primary care practice known for whole-person care, continuity, and long-term community relationships. Learn more about Dr. Segal at mdvip.com/doctors/lorissasegalmd.

About MDVIP

MDVIP is the national leader in supporting physicians to provide personalized, preventive, and primary care. For more than 25 years, MDVIP has reimagined how care works by helping affiliated physicians reduce patient panel sizes, enabling longer visits, and an emphasis on both proactive health management and dependable care when patients need it most. Today, the MDVIP network includes more than 1,400 affiliated physicians and 430,000+ members across the country.

MDVIP goes beyond primary care by combining a focus on prevention, wellness, and a deep, individualized physician relationship. The model gives physicians tools to focus their time on prevention, personalized insights, and proactive health management.

MDVIP has been recognized as one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare. For more information, visit www.mdvip.com.

