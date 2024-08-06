Estu Celebrates College Students with Back-to-School Giveaways

The monthly giveaway campaign offers students a chance to win tickets to exciting events and exclusive experiences, including sports games and concerts

BOSTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estu, the first and only digital bank for students, is celebrating back-to-school with monthly giveaways designed to encourage and engage students with exclusive experiences. As part of its continued commitment to enriching student life, Estu's monthly giveaways offer students opportunities to win tickets to various events.

For August, Estu is offering two incredible giveaways:

Boston College Football Game: Students can show off their school spirit by entering for a chance to win a pair of tickets to "Match Day" and the Boston College vs. Michigan State football game on September 21. Entries are open through September 1. College students can enter using the following entry form. Participants must be current college or university students with a valid college or university email address. The winner will be randomly selected and notified via email by September 5, 2024.

Billie Eilish Concert: Students can also enter for a chance to see global music sensation Billie Eilish at her sold-out "Hit Me Hard and Soft" world tour on October 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. College students can enter using this entry form. Participants must be current college or university students with a valid college or university email address. The winner will be randomly selected and notified via email by October 5, 2024.

"Back-to-school is an exciting time to reconnect with friends and enjoy events both on and off campus," said Raul Wald, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer at Estu. "As students, we crave experiences tailored to our interests. I'm proud that Estu can contribute to and be part of the hype that brings students unforgettable moments!"

Estu empowers students by managing their financial, academic, and social lives. The app offers secure financial services tailored to students' goals, including direct tuition payments, efficient fund transfers, checking accounts, contactless payments with Apple Pay and beyond. The app also integrates with students' calendars for class schedules and deadlines and provides exclusive events and discounts through partnerships with brands like Ticketmaster, Amazon, and Best Buy, enhancing their campus experience with events, products, and services.

"We're thrilled to kick off the back-to-school season with amazing experiences," said Carlos Arruda, CEO of Estu. " The two giveaways are just the beginning of how Estu offers students access to exclusive events, amazing discounts, and unforgettable experiences. We're excited to show university students the incredible opportunities Estu has in store for them!"

To stay up to date on all the latest news and giveaways from Estu, follow them on Instagram. To learn more about the company, visit www.estulife.com. Join the Estu community and download the app here on iOS or Android.

About Estu

Founded in 2021 and based in Boston, Estu is a student life fintech that seamlessly integrates every branch of student life into one service. Created by a student for students, the company's mission is to make student life more economical through personalized financial services, more enjoyable through exclusive experiences with brands and academics less time consuming through a seamless integration. Through brand partnerships with the likes of Ticketmaster, Amazon and Best Buy, Estu delivers exclusive deals and discounts. To learn more, visit www.estulife.com.

*Disclaimer: Estu is not a bank. Estu is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC.

