Estu Launches All-in-One Platform to Enhance Student Life Experience

Students to benefit from new mobile app to streamline their financial life, academic responsibilities and social events

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Estu, a student life fintech company, today unveiled a groundbreaking mobile app dedicated to enhancing the student life experience. Understanding that student life is an important time in the lives of many, Estu empowers students with the resources and personalized financial services they need to achieve a more balanced lifestyle.

"My goal was to create something that would make student life cheaper, more enjoyable and more connected through an all-in-one app that connects students to brands," said Raul Wald, Founder & Chief Visionary Officer at Estu. "As a student, I realized that there were no services or companies dedicated to enhancing the student experience beyond their school. Estu is an all-encompassing platform that empowers students to manage the intersection of their finances, academics, and social life. My vision for our fintech solution is that one day it will replace the current financial system and university student IDs to take care of a student's financial life. Our mission is to make student life across the country more economical through financial services, more enjoyable through exclusive experiences and less time-consuming through our integration."

Estu consists of three core elements, financial, academic, and social life, to enhance student success and increase student engagement. The new app provides college students with a personalized financial service promoting secure and streamlined financial transactions via an integrated payment system. The streamlined payment service allows students to pay tuition directly, conduct fund transfers efficiently, and receive payment notifications. The app offers additional services including a checking account, P2P transfers, ACH, wire, domestic and international transfers, and contactless payments with Apple Pay.

Estu helps students achieve academic efficiency through its scheduling and assignment features developed to optimize academic responsibilities and improve performance. The app offers an intuitive scheduling tool that allows students to sync their schedules with their phone calendar, enabling alerts and reminders for classes, assignments, and social events.

Additionally, the app emphasizes students' social lives and will offer access to exclusive events. Estu will connect brands to students through exciting events both on and off campus, such as athletic events, concerts and club-sponsored activities. In partnership with brands like Ticketmaster, Amazon, and Best Buy, Estu offers app users discounts on both products and a range of services including concert tickets, music, books, tech gadgets, and more.

"We're thrilled to introduce a solution that addresses the multifaceted challenges college students face today," said Carlos Arruda, CEO of Estu. "We aim to provide a seamless experience that enhances the overall quality of student life. Estu allows students to easily manage their day-to-day lives so they can focus on their personal and academic growth."

To learn more about the company, visit www.estulife.com. Join the Estu community and download the app here on iOS or Android.

About Estu

Founded in 2021 and based in Boston, Estu is a student life fintech that seamlessly integrates every branch of student life into one service. Created by a student for students, the company's mission is to make student life more economical through personalized financial services, more enjoyable through exclusive experiences with brands and academics less time consuming through a seamless integration. Through brand partnerships with the likes of Ticketmaster, Amazon and Best Buy, Estu delivers exclusive deals and discounts. To learn more, visit www.estulife.com

*Disclaimer: Estu is not a bank. Estu is a financial technology company. Banking services are provided by Evolve Bank & Trust, Member FDIC.

