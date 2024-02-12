ETA Announces Agenda and Speakers for TRANSACT 2024

The annual premier payments event showcases the innovative leaders and technologies that are shaping the industry's future.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) will bring the global payments community together at TRANSACT, the industry's largest event, from April 17-19 in Las Vegas.

"TRANSACT is truly the heart of the payments industry," said Jodie Kelley, CEO of ETA. "This is where everyone — from cutting-edge startup founders to respected industry leaders — gathers for three days of deal-making, insights, and innovations that will lead to transformative change in the economy. Payments professionals will find what they need to succeed, from the newest products on the vibrant show floor to the actionable strategies they'll hear about from subject matter experts and thought leaders. With more than 1,000 companies from around the world in attendance, TRANSACT celebrates the best of our industry. We're thrilled to bring this exciting event back to Las Vegas, one of America's most exciting cities."

This year's theme is "Where Payments Meets Business." The 2024 keynotes will be given by payments visionaries, including Rob Cameron, Global Head of Acceptance Solutions, Visa; Colleen Taylor, President of Merchant Services – U.S., American Express; and Les Mathews, Executive Vice President, Head of Services in North America at Mastercard. Pacesetters from top companies, including Fortis, MAPP Advisors, Schellman, Endava, Ripple, Reliable Payments, Featurespace, Global Payments, Clerkie, and Infinicept, have also joined the speaker lineup, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

TRANSACT 2024 will also offer new zones for immersive learning and networking experiences:

Idea Zone, sponsored by Visa, will shine the light on innovations, including AI, BaaS, digital currencies, and what's shaping payments.

sponsored by Visa, will shine the light on innovations, including AI, BaaS, digital currencies, and what's shaping payments. Growth Zone, sponsored by Mastercard, will discuss new market opportunities, value-based selling, and proven business and growth strategies.

sponsored by Mastercard, will discuss new market opportunities, value-based selling, and proven business and growth strategies. Tech Zone, sponsored by Fortis, Infinicept, and Key Bank will dig deep into disruptive advancements in embedded solutions, frictionless payments, BNPL, and emerging tech that's changing the payments experience.

Additionally, there will be three Specialty Zones. Security, Risk, & Compliance will focus on solutions for critical issues such as hacking, cybersecurity, and merchant fraud. Last year's popular EMPOW(H)ER event for women leaders will return with its own zone of programming. And the ISV Stage will target topics essential to integrated software vendors.

ETA is also proud to host several events during TRANSACT that promote community and business building. The ETA Young Payments Professionals (ETA YPP) Reception and the ETA Forty Under 40 Reception, sponsored by Discover Global Network, recognizes the industry's rising stars, while the innovative individuals and companies breaking new ground in payments will be honored at the ETA Star Awards & Visa Celebration, sponsored by Visa, at the Allegiant Stadium. Payments professionals can also meet up at the ISV Village, sponsored by MAPP Advisors; at the Opening Reception, sponsored by Bank of America; and All-Attendee Party with live entertainment, sponsored by PSP services. Connecting on-site will be made even easier with TRANSACT's AI-powered matchmaking app that offers personalized networking recommendations.

TRANSACT will offer access to the brightest minds, the boldest ideas, the biggest companies, and a full range of game-changing technologies in payments so attendees can stay ahead in the fast-paced payments industry. Registration is now open; visit etatransact.com for more information and updates on the latest TRANSACT news.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. For more information, please click here.

Media Contact

Scott Talbott, [email protected]

SOURCE Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)