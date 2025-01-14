Ethel M® Chocolates Unveils Limited-Edition, Deluxe Valentine's Day Collection

In celebration of the season of love, the Las Vegas-based chocolatier is offering gourmet chocolates bursting with flavor for Valentine's Day gifting and enjoyment

HENDERSON, Nev., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethel M® Chocolates, proudly part of Mars, is celebrating the season of love with the release of its limited-edition Valentine's Day Collection, offering only the finest flavors and textures of American luxury chocolates.

Ethel M Chocolates celebrates all forms of love for Valentine's Day — the love shared between friends, family and even the love you feel for yourself. The Valentine's Day Collection offers a curated assortment of decadent gifting ideas because every expression of love deserves to be celebrated with exceptional chocolates.

Available to shop on EthelM.com, the collection includes:

Valentine's Day Heart Collection - A curated selection of premium chocolate jewels, the Valentine's Day Heart is beautifully presented in an elegant, satin heart-shaped box with either 14 or 28 artisanal pieces. Inside you'll find a mix of timeless classics and seasonal delights, such as Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Rapture, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Satin Crème, Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster and much more. Starting at $40 .

- A curated selection of premium chocolate jewels, the Valentine's Day Heart is beautifully presented in an elegant, satin heart-shaped box with either 14 or 28 artisanal pieces. Inside you'll find a mix of timeless classics and seasonal delights, such as Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Rapture, Dark Chocolate Raspberry Satin Crème, Milk Chocolate Bananas Foster and much more. 5-pc Love Collection - Each piece of the Love Collection makes a delicious treat that you or your loved ones can indulge in. The lineup showcases colorful, heart-shaped truffles with rich, creamy centers, including Dark Chocolate Blood Orange Crème, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Lemon and Dark Chocolate Passionfruit Carmel Hearts. Priced at $17 .

- Each piece of the Love Collection makes a delicious treat that you or your loved ones can indulge in. The lineup showcases colorful, heart-shaped truffles with rich, creamy centers, including Dark Chocolate Blood Orange Crème, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, White Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Lemon and Dark Chocolate Passionfruit Carmel Hearts. The Luxe Library - Celebrate the season of love with the new Luxe Library, featuring artisanal tablet bars: Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter Ganache, Dark Chocolate Lemon Satin Crème, Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Rapture and Dark Chocolate Kona Espresso Ganache. Gifting the Luxe Library is the perfect sweet gesture. Priced at $34 .

- Celebrate the season of love with the new Luxe Library, featuring artisanal tablet bars: Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter Ganache, Dark Chocolate Lemon Satin Crème, Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Rapture and Dark Chocolate Kona Espresso Ganache. Gifting the Luxe Library is the perfect sweet gesture. Custom Chocolate Boxes - Delight someone special with an Ethel M Chocolates Custom Chocolate Box, thoughtfully filled with only their favorite, decadent flavors. Starting at $40 .

"Ethel M Chocolates is rooted in decades of chocolate-making excellence and we're passionate about bringing customers only the best tasting experiences," said Lisa Vannerson, PR Director, Ethel M Chocolates. "We hope our meticulously crafted chocolates help spread love this Valentine's Day season with an extra touch of sweetness."

Additionally, the Ethel M Chocolates Flagship Store & Cactus Garden in Henderson, Nevada will capture hearts with its 11th Annual Lights of Love experience. Offering a picturesque ambience, the Lights of Love will once again illuminate the three-acre botanical cactus garden with over half a million twinkling lights for guests to stroll through and enjoy. From Friday, Feb. 7 to Monday, Feb. 17, locals and visitors of the Las Vegas area can explore the romantic garden under the stars, as well as book a guided Chocolate Tasting at the Flagship Store for a complete experience.

For more information about Ethel M Chocolates, the Flagship Store, Factory and Cactus Garden in Henderson, NV, the new store at Downtown Summerlin, the store at Town Square just south of the Vegas strip, the stores at the California Hotel & Casino and Harry Reid International Airport or the Glendale Galleria in southern California, visit EthelM.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Ethel M Chocolates

Ethel M Chocolates are manufactured by Mars Wrigley, dedicated to creating small-batch chocolates. 2021 marked the 40th Anniversary of Ethel M Chocolates, a momentous milestone for the brand as it celebrated its continued passion to bring unique and high-quality chocolates to consumers. Ethel M Chocolates are available in multiple locations throughout Southern Nevada and California, online at www.EthelM.com or by phone at 800-438-4356. The Ethel M Chocolates factory and Cactus Garden are located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson, NV. For more information on the Cactus Garden, events, store hours, locations and ordering products, please visit us online to sign up to receive email notifications, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $50bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, SNICKERS® and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our 150,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact: Lisa Vannerson Brynn Murray Ethel M Chocolates Weber Shandwick [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated