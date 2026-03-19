EtherFi Allocates $25M to Plume's Nest Vault Powered by Superstate's USCC

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today EtherFi and Plume announced a strategic allocation of $25M into Plume's real-world asset (RWA) yield protocol, Nest, to offer customer access to tokenized real-world asset (RWA) yield. Making it an early example of a user-facing digital asset platform RWAs as a native onchain yield source, rather than a peripheral allocation.

The integration will roll out in two phases, with the initial focus centered on a re-allocation by Etherfi to the nBASIS vault, powered by Superstate's USCC fund. Following this, a custom RWA vault curated by Nest will be integrated directly into EtherFi's interface, and eligible users will gain streamlined access to institutional-grade, real-world yield.

Expanding Access to RWA Yield

RWA yield that was previously out of reach will now be available to over $6B in customer deposits.

"DeFi yields are increasingly compressed in today's market and often remain siloed to deeply crypto-native users. At the same time, neobanks like EtherFi are onboarding significant retail flows, but these consumers are not simply satisfied with DeFi yields and are expecting more sustainable and diversified sources of return that can be sourced only through RWAs. With greater regulatory clarity expected in the U.S. through the GENIUS Act and the proliferation of stablecoin adoption, we expect meaningful growth which will translate to demand for uncorrelated yields that can only be accessed through RWA vault infrastructure like Nest," said Teddy Pornprinya, CBO and Co-Founder of Plume.

The nBASIS vault provides onchain exposure to Superstate's USCC Crypto Carry Fund. USCC offers investors access to returns derived from crypto basis, staking, and government securities. It seeks to optimize yield from basis spreads across crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP, offering a structurally distinct source of yield compared to directional market exposure.

Through USCC, nBASIS offers onchain access to professionally managed basis strategies traditionally available only to sophisticated allocators. By integrating this vault through Nest infrastructure, EtherFi will enable users to access these returns seamlessly within a familiar onchain environment.

Infrastructure Designed for Scale

Nest Vaults reduce the operational complexity traditionally associated with institutional strategies while maintaining rigorous standards. The framework enables:

Curated RWA strategies

Onchain transparency and reporting

Structured risk parameters

Compliance-aware architecture

For EtherFi, this integration will transform RWAs from a niche product into a core component of customer accounts. For users, it provides diversified exposure without requiring direct interaction with offchain processes or fragmented intermediaries.

Building the Foundation for NeoFinance

As a neobank, EtherFi represents the beginning of a new wave of finance often referred to as NeoFinance. NeoFinance is not defined solely by decentralized infrastructure, but by the ability to connect global onchain capital with productive RWAs.

By working towards combining EtherFi's distribution layer with Plume's RWA-native vault architecture, this partnership demonstrates how tokenization can scale beyond pilots and into embedded financial functionality.

RWAs are no longer theoretical. With the launch of nBASIS powered by USCC within EtherFi, real-world yield will become a live, accessible building block for the next generation of digital financial accounts.

Media Contact

Leila Stein

Head of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Plume Network