Plume Launches First RWA Payroll Pilot With Toku Using WisdomTree's Tokenized Money Market Fund (WTGXX), Enabling Employees to Turn Salaries Into Yield-Bearing Assets

Plume becomes the first company to pilot payroll as a new delivery mechanism for tokenized money-market funds

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume, the leading RWA blockchain powering real-world yield and onchain asset management, today announced a first-of-its-kind payroll pilot developed in collaboration with stablecoin payroll provider, Toku, using shares of the tokenized money market fund, WTGXX, from global financial innovator, WisdomTree. The pilot demonstrates how tokenized real world assets can interact with existing payroll workflows, giving employees the option to receive a portion of their pay in shares of a regulated money-market fund rather than receiving all compensation in cash.

The pilot creates a new real-world case study for tokenization by providing a practical example of how tokenized real world assets can extend beyond traditional investment workflows and integrate with familiar financial processes, while maintaining clear separation between payroll delivery and investment selection.

Through the program, Plume employees can elect to receive a portion of their salary in shares of WisdomTree's tokenized money market fund, WTGXX. The process removes the need for employees to purchase crypto, interact with exchanges, or manually move funds onchain, allowing compensation received in fund shares to begin earning yield from the day it is paid. Plume purchases the corresponding fund shares via WisdomTree Connect™ and delivers those shares to participating employees, who will hold the shares in verified wallets linked to their WisdomTree Prime® account. Employee participation is voluntary and subject to meeting WisdomTree Prime eligibility requirements (including wallet verification), but does not alter how salaries are calculated or paid.

"Payroll is one of the most widely used financial rails in the world, yet it has barely evolved," said James Huang, Head of Operations at Plume. "By allowing employees to receive part of their salary directly into regulated, yield-bearing money-market funds, we're showing how real world assets can move beyond investment products and become everyday financial infrastructure. This pilot demonstrates how tokenization can make income productive from the moment it's paid, without changing how people work or get paid."

The pilot is powered by Toku's onchain payroll infrastructure, which integrates with existing payroll systems and enables employees to choose where their income lands rather than simply how it is paid. Plume provides the compliant onchain infrastructure supporting delivery of tokenized assets within payroll workflows, while WisdomTree's regulated tokenized money market fund, WTGXX, serves as the underlying yield-bearing asset that underpins the program.

"Payroll is one of the most common financial touchpoints in people's lives, yet it has remained largely separate from investing and wealth-building." said Maredith Hannon, Head of Business Development, Digital Assets at WisdomTree. "This pilot highlights how tokenization can bridge that gap and provide real utility by linking existing payroll processes with the ability to deliver shares of regulated money market funds through modern financial infrastructure leveraging WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime—advancing our vision of a more unified experience across saving, spending, and investing, all without disrupting payroll operations."

While stablecoin-based payroll solutions have shown how compensation can move onchain, Plume's pilot goes a step further by pairing onchain infrastructure with a new, practical use for tokenized money-market funds. By enabling employees to make a one-time election to receive part of their compensation in a tokenized fund, the pilot allows saving to begin automatically with each paycheck, rather than requiring repeated actions. This approach demonstrates how tokenization can add real utility by integrating regulated investment products into familiar financial workflows in a way that feels simple and intuitive for employees.

"Every payroll provider in the last 30 years has improved the UI and UX, but they're all built on the same legacy financial infrastructure that hasn't changed since the 1970s," said Ken O'Friel, CEO and Cofounder at Toku. "Trillions of dollars move through payroll every year, and until now, companies earned nothing on the float and employees earned minimal yield in their checking accounts. Toku integrates into existing payroll systems and enables tokenized payroll, so both sides earn yield on money that was previously idle. This pilot is the beginning of making all of that volume productive."

The program will initially be available to Plume employees and is intended to serve as a reference model for how payroll, tokenization, and institutional asset management can converge to create new forms of onchain financial delivery.

About Plume

Plume is the leading RWA blockchain powering real-world yield. Since mainnet in July 2025, Plume has become the world's largest RWA ecosystem, home to more than half of all RWA holders.Backed by Galaxy Digital, YZi Labs, and Brevan Howard, Plume combines institutional trust with crypto-native design. On Plume, Real-World Assets move, trade, and earn like any DeFi-native token. With built-in compliance and full EVM composability, Plume is defining the future of onchain finance as permissionless, programmable, and truly global.

About Toku

Toku integrates with existing payroll software to upgrade how money moves. Its API enables enterprises to tap into tokenized rails, supporting payments in stablecoins, tokenized money market funds, or any tokenized asset, without changing how employers run payroll or how employees get paid. The result is payroll infrastructure built for what comes next: T+0 settlement, yield from the moment compensation is paid, and early access to earnings for employees.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a diverse suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions, private market investments and digital asset-related products. Our offerings empower investors to shape their financial future and equip financial professionals to grow their businesses. Leveraging the latest financial infrastructure, we create products that emphasize access and transparency and provide an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we offer next-generation digital products and services related to tokenized real world assets and stablecoins, as well as our institutional platform, WisdomTree Connect™, and blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime®*, and have expanded into private markets through the acquisition of Ceres Partners' U.S. farmland platform.

* The WisdomTree Connect institutional platform and WisdomTree Prime digital wallet and digital asset services are made available through WisdomTree Digital Movement, Inc., a federally registered money services business, state-licensed money transmitter and financial technology company (NMLS ID: 2372500) or WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC, and may be limited where prohibited by law. WisdomTree Digital Trust Company, LLC is chartered as a limited purpose trust company by the New York State Department of Financial Services to engage in virtual currency business. Visit https://wisdomtreeconnect.com, https://www.wisdomtreeprime.com or the WisdomTree Prime mobile app for more information.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $150.2 billion in assets under management globally, inclusive of assets managed by Ceres Partners, LLC as of the last reportable period.

For more information about WisdomTree, WisdomTree Connect and WisdomTree Prime, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on X at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AVAILABLE VIA WISDOMTREE CONNECT AND WISDOMTREE PRIME:

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | NOT A BANK DEPOSIT | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT SIPC PROTECTED | NOT INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY

The products and services available through WisdomTree Connect and the WisdomTree Prime app are not endorsed, indemnified or guaranteed by any regulatory agency.

Carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of WTGXX (the "Fund")_ before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please visit this link. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal.

WTGXX is distributed by WisdomTree Securities, Inc. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. The Fund's adviser is not required to reimburse the Fund for losses, and you should not expect that the adviser will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.

Contact: Leila Stein, [email protected]

SOURCE Plume Network