Ethernet Connector and Transformer Market worth $1,294 million by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ethernet connector & transformers market is estimated to be valued at USD 940 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1,294 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the Ethernet connector & transformer market can be attributed to the growing need for fast and scalable communication protocols which offer secured communication.

The Ethernet connector & transformer market includes major Tier I and II players like TDK Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Belden Inc (US), Bourns Incorporation (US), and others. These players have a strong market presence for Ethernet connectors & transformers across various countries in North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

RJ45 connectors are expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

RJ45 connectors are also increasing acceptance on the factory floor and in harsh environments. Cat6/6a RJ45 connectors are also used for data-intense, harsh environment applications such as telecommunication, military data hubs, aerospace, robotics, etc. Some of the newer application segments where RJ45 is used include factory automation, industrial process control, industrial robotics (fabrication and assembly), quality control systems, Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) systems and devices, and others. For example, Allen Bradley, a Rockwell Automation brand, offers RJ45 Ethernet connectors which are designed to withstand IP20 industrial applications while ensuring the integrity and performance of the network. Other companies offering RJ45 connectors for the harsh environment are Amphenol, Polamco, TDK, TE Connectivity, and others.

10GBase-T transmission speed to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

10GBase-T is a type of Ethernet signaling providing speeds over twisted-pair cabling that go beyond 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) for distances up to 100 meters. This IEEE 802.3 standard can reach 2.5 and 5 Gbps over Cat5e and Cat6 cabling. Moreover, the latency for 10GBase-T is three times lower than the 1GBase-T standard. As server processing and Ethernet-based storage requirements continue to become higher, the demand for 10GBase-T will constantly grow in the near future. This will enhance the demand for LAN transformers developed with 10GBAse-T transmission speed.

Ethernet connector & transformer market in APAC to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The major end-user industries of Ethernet solutions in APAC are manufacturing, oil & gas, semiconductor, consumer electronics, and automotive. APAC has emerged as an auto-manufacturing hub in the world. The surge in growth is attributed to the technological advancements and mandatory regulations imposed by government regulatory entities to adopt the best-in-class technology and standards. Most countries in APAC, such as India, are experiencing a high growth rate fueled by the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises. Also, companies such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, and IBM are the leading cloud service providers in the region that are fueling the growth of the Ethernet connector and transformer market.

Key Players

TDK Corporation (Japan), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Belden Inc (US), Rockwell Automation (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), Bel Fuse Inc. (US), Bourns, Inc. (US), Abracon (US), TT Electronics (UK), Schneider Electric (France), Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), HALO Electronics (US), Pulse Electronics (US), Taimag Corporation (China), LINK-PP (China), Shareway Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Mentech Technology (US), Weidmüller Holding AG & Co. KG (Germany), ifm electronic (India), Neutrik (Liechtenstein), Keystone Electronics Corp. (US), Molex (US), HARTING Technology Group (Germany), Kübler Group (Germany), and Lapp Holding (Germany) are among the many players in the Ethernet connector & transformer market.

