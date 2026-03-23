Ethica Wines Strengthens Pacific Distribution Platform Through Integration of Dispensing Solutions and The Standard Wine Company

Following the Acquisition of Sapori d'Italia, Ethica Wines Expands Its Strategic Presence Across the Asia-Pacific Region

MIAMI, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethica Wines, an international group specializing in the distribution of premium Italian wines, announces the integration between Dispensing Solutions and The Standard Wine Company, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to structured, sustainable growth in the Australian market. The closing of the agreement between the companies took place on February 27, 2026.

The integration follows Ethica Wines' recent partnership with Sapori d'Italia, the leading Italian wine importer and distributor based in New Zealand, which was finalized on August 29, 2025.

Together, these initiatives establish a coordinated commercial and logistics platform across the Pacific region, strengthening Ethica Wines' presence in Australia and broader Oceanic markets, including Polynesia and Fiji.

Marco Nordio, President of Sapori d'Italia, commented: "Shortening and streamlining the supply chain for Italian wines in New Zealand benefits everyone, especially the final consumers. This is the reason behind Ethica Wines' partnership with Sapori d'Italia in New Zealand. The new model will naturally lead to improved quality control and cost savings."

Leveraging this experience, Ethica Wines now advances its Australian strategy by bringing together two fast-growing operators with complementary portfolios and distinct client networks. Under the new structure, Dispensing Solutions will incorporate The Standard Wine Company's operations, creating a broader commercial platform with expanded national reach, while gradually integrating parts of the Ethica Wines portfolio.

The platform will operate through a logistics structure centered on a primary warehouse in Melbourne, with additional expansions planned in Sydney and Perth to further enhance distribution efficiency and nationwide coverage.

Beyond logistics, the initiative aims to strengthen the cultural and commercial bridge between Italian producers and Pacific markets, promoting Italian fine wines through education, storytelling, and long-term brand development.

Founded in 2014 and led by Managing Director Andrew De Angelis, Dispensing Solutions pioneered a model centered on premium Italian wine served via proprietary tap systems. Known commercially as Wine on Tap, the concept combines advanced dispensing technology with distinctive design. Over time, the company expanded its offerings to include a curated range of bottled selections, maintaining a strong dedication to Italian production and promoting wine culture within the hospitality sector. The business has built a solid presence in Melbourne and is steadily growing its national footprint.

Established in 2021 by Piero Fonseca, The Standard Wine Company brings Italian wine to life through contemporary, culturally driven communication. The company represents more than 30 Italian producers and has gained recognition in the premium on-premises segment across Sydney and eastern Australia.

"This step allows us to expand our development opportunities. By aligning our expertise, infrastructure, and vision, we expect to drive significant growth over the next 24 to 36 months," said Piero Fonseca, Founder of The Standard Wine Company. "This is not just an increase in volume, but a deliberate evolution in how Italian wine is presented and perceived in Australia."

Andrew De Angelis, Managing Director of Dispensing Solutions, added: "Our partnership with Ethica Wines reflects a shared entrepreneurial mindset and a forward-thinking approach to distribution. We are committed to delivering Italian wine through innovative systems, strong brand identity, and continuous evolution in how it reaches the market."

The collaboration will also be expressed through a unified visual identity: the Dispensing Solutions Ltd. logo will incorporate The Standard Wine logotype, with the original red element transitioning to Ethica Wines' signature green.

About Ethica Wines Asia Pacific

Ethica Wines Asia Pacific is the Ethica Wines group company responsible for activities across the Asia-Pacific region. Headquartered in Singapore with operational offices in Bangkok, the company operates with dedicated marketing and logistics teams and resident sales managers across key markets. Today the organization counts approximately 70 collaborators and is expected to reach a turnover of approximately 26 million dollars in 2026 selling close to 2 million bottles annually. The company manages an integrated logistics platform with a warehouse in Singapore, ensuring supply chain efficiency and ongoing support for partners across the region. Globally, Ethica Wines continues to record strong growth. The company closed 2025 with a turnover of approximately 140 million dollars, representing an increase of around 20% compared to 2024. For 2026, the group expects to reach approximately 165 million dollars in revenue, confirming its position as one of the fastest-growing international platforms dedicated to Italian wine.

About Dispensing Solutions

Founded in Melbourne in 2014, Dispensing Solutions is an importer and distributor dedicated exclusively to Italian wine. Under the leadership of Andrew De Angelis, the company introduced a differentiated dispensing model known as Wine on Tap, combining proprietary technology with Italian-designed ceramic towers to elevate the by-the-glass experience within the hospitality sector. Over time, the portfolio expanded to include premium bottled selections, maintaining a consistent emphasis on education, brand storytelling, and qualitative growth across the Australian market.

About The Standard Wine Company

Established in 2021 by Piero Fonseca, The Standard Wine Company is an importer and distributor dedicated exclusively to Italian wine excellence. Headquartered in Sydney, the company was founded with the objective of elevating the presence of Italian producers within Australia's premium hospitality landscape. Through a curated portfolio of over 30 wineries, The Standard Wine Company focuses on high-end on-premises accounts, including fine dining restaurants, Michelin-recognized venues, and boutique wine bars. The company has developed a distinctive market approach centered on education, contemporary narrative, and long-term brand building.

SOURCE Ethica Wines