Ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market to grow by USD 203.13 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing demand in the food packaging industry drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market size is forecast to increase by USD 203.13 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.52%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing demand in the food packaging industry, growing demand for coatings, and growth of the cosmetic and personal care industry. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Altana AG, Angene International Ltd., Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Victory Chemical Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Merck KGaA, Michelman Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., NSB Polymers GmbH, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Qingdao Hairuite Chemical Material Co. Ltd., Shanghai Songhan Plastic Technology Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., SNP Inc., Ter Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by Application (Adhesives, Barrier coating, and Others), Type (20wt percentage comonomer, 9wt percentage comonomer, and 5wt percentage comonomer), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the adhesives segment is significant during the forecast period. The growth of the global EAA copolymer market, mainly because of the increasing consumption of EAA in the packaging industry is majorly contributed by this segment. Furthermore, EAAs are high-performing copolymer adhesives. They have been the preferred product of a number of industrial sectors due to their superior adhesion. Hence, such factors boost the adhesives segment of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market during the forecast period.

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers boosting the growth

The increasing demand in the food packaging industry drives the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth during the forecast period.

drives the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market growth during the forecast period. Their adhesive properties make EAA copolymers a major material in a variety of food packaging applications.

This copolymer is used for the packaging of juice and aseptic milk, snack foods, ketchup, and oil.

Furthermore, the copolymer market benefits from lifestyle changes, the growth of retailers, and an increasing number of food service players worldwide.

Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges hindering the growth

The stringent regulations pose a threat to the growth of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market.

pose a threat to the growth of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market. The global copolymers market is characterized by strict regulations on working environments, occupational safety, product shipment, storage, and application of products.

For instance, workers are recommended to avoid skin or eye contact with the molten polymer and wear safety glasses during its production.

Furthermore, the use of specified bulk trailers and crates shall be covered by the regulation concerning EAA copolymer shipments.

Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of ethylene acrylic acid copolymer market vendors

Ethylene Acrylic Acid Copolymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 203.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.19 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altana AG, Angene International Ltd., Arkema Group, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Jiangsu Victory Chemical Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Merck KGaA, Michelman Inc., Nanjing Tianshi New Material Technology Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., NSB Polymers GmbH, Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals Inc., Qingdao Hairuite Chemical Material Co. Ltd., Shanghai Songhan Plastic Technology Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., SNP Inc., Ter Group, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

