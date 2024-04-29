ETS Performance and NFL Defensive Tackle Harrison Phillips Open Youth Athletic Training Facility in West Omaha

ETS Performance and Omaha native Phillips to help young athletes maximize physical and psychological potential through customized training programs

OMAHA, Neb., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETS Performance, a leading provider of innovative youth sports performance training programs, announced today the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in West Omaha at 20109 Franklin Circle, Elkhorn, NE 68022. NFL defensive tackle and former Nebraska Gatorade Football Player of the Year Harrison Phillips has partnered with ETS Performance to open the location.

The new facility is ETS Performance's first in Nebraska and will serve as a hub for young athletes, predominantly aged 8-18, to enhance their athletic skills and embark on a transformative journey toward a successful athletic career. The center offers a variety of training programs designed to improve speed, strength, agility, endurance and overall performance, fueled by cutting-edge equipment, top-notch coaching, and personalized training plans tailored to their individual needs.

"This marks a significant milestone for ETS Performance as we expand into Nebraska and unveil our groundbreaking training programs to the exceptional young athletes in Omaha," said Jed Schmidt, Partner & CEO of ETS Performance. "Our expansion into a new state showcases our brand's scalability and commitment to growth. With state-of-the-art equipment, expert coaching, and personalized training plans, ETS Performance is dedicated to empowering young athletes to elevate their skills and realize their athletic aspirations. We look forward to making an impact on a number of lives here in Omaha."

Since its launch in 2010, ETS Performance has produced over 2,500 collegiate athletes and over 200 professional athletes. The brand is also a key part of the training regimen of ETS partner and NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen. Now, ETS Performance has partnered with Minnesota Vikings Defensive Tackle Harrison Phillips. A former Omaha high school and Stanford star, Phillips is bringing ETS Performance to his hometown and will share a wealth of knowledge and athlete training, as well as recovery expertise that will help new ETS Performance members in Nebraska reach desired results.

"I'm thrilled to partner with ETS Performance and bring this exceptional training facility to my city," said Harrison Phillips, NFL defensive tackle. "This opportunity is incredibly important to me, as it not only allows me to give back to the Omaha community that shaped me, but also fills a need that I didn't necessarily have growing up. Athlete training has been instrumental in my career, and I'm passionate about sharing that experience through ETS Performance with aspiring athletes in Nebraska. Together, we're bridging the gap and empowering the next generation."

ETS Performance takes pride in offering unique and comprehensive training programs tailored to the needs of young athletes to excel in their respective sports. Each center provides a range of educational resources to help athletes learn about recovery, injury prevention, and other key aspects of sports performance. The centers are agnostic to any specific sport and focus on overall athletic performance. ETS also offers specialized team training programs in football, basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, softball, volleyball, and other sports, as well as group training and individual training sessions.

To learn more about the facilities, training programs or schedule a free athlete evaluation, athletes and parents can visit www.etsperformance.com. Availability is limited and interested attendees are encouraged to sign up ahead of time.

About ETS Performance

Founded in 2010 by Ryan and Heidi Englebert, ETS Performance is a leading provider of comprehensive athletic training programs designed to nurture young aspiring athletes' skills. ETS Performance is utilized by thousands of athletes including ETS partner and NFL wide receiver Adam Thielen. With more than 35 state-of-the-art facilities across the Midwest, ETS Performance aims to inspire and guide young athletes through unique training programs focused on enhancing their athletic attributes. By leveraging the expertise of renowned athletes and industry professionals, ETS Performance ensures that aspiring athletes receive the best training experience possible. For more information, please visit www.etsperformance.com.

