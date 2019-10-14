Ettlinger Introduces New Continuous Melt Filter for Ultra-High Throughputs and Removing Difficult Contaminants

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ettlinger, part of the MAAG Group and Dover (NYSE: DOV), recently unveiled the brand new ERF 1000 high-performance melt filter for very high throughputs in recycling applications for plastic materials. The four filter drums provide a total of 6280 cm² of filtration surface – twice as much as the ERF 500, the previous top-of-the-range model – and reliably remove foreign particles from polymer feedstock containing up to 18% contaminants. Both machines share the same compact design and small footprint. ERF filters are now available in four different sizes, starting with the ERF 200 for throughputs up to 800 kg/h, to the new ERF 1000, which can reach a maximum of 10,000 kg/h, depending on the application. The new ERF 1000 is Ettlinger's biggest model to date.

The filter is Ettlinger's response to the accelerating industry trend in many parts of the world toward higher throughputs, and even higher qualities – a trend triggered by the rising global demand for premium quality recycled materials for sophisticated applications. The high-performance and cost-efficient ERF 1000 combines high productivity with an ability to meet ever-stricter quality requirements. It is suited for virtually any kind of plastic that can be recycled, including packaging plastics such as LDPE, LLDPE and HDPE, which are prevalent in particularly large amounts. The large 6280 cm² of filtration surface of the ERF 1000 along with its 60 µm (230 mesh) screen size – which is now also available for all Ettlinger filter models – enables recycling qualities that were previously out of reach. High-quality film recycling will greatly benefit from the capabilities of the ERF 1000.

The high processing reliability of the ERF 1000, coupled with a powerful control system that was designed with maximum user friendliness in mind, means that only minimal human resources are needed. Like all Ettlinger ERF filters, the new ERF 1000 is self-cleaning and works with a rotating, perforated drum, through which there is a continuous flow of melt from the outside to the inside. A scraper removes the contaminants that are held back on the surface and feeds them to the discharge system. As a new feature, the ERF 1000's four filter drums can be individually replaced without disrupting production. The filter can thus run continuously and fully automatically, often over a period of several months, while delivering significant advantages, including ultra-low melt loss and good mixing and homogenizing of the melts. The large surface area of the drums, along with the continuous cleaning principle, makes it easier to check the process pressures and guarantees a constant pressure during operation. Those customers who currently own another ERF melt filter and who decided to purchase an ERF 1000 will be able to utilize and benefit from compatible wearing parts such as screens, frames and scrapers, leading to simplified spare parts management.

Volker Neuber, Managing Director for Ettlinger, said, "Legal regulations, consumer and customer requirements irrespective of the industry, and rapidly increasing environmental awareness worldwide are creating growing demand for recycled materials that close recycling loops. This applies not only to technical components, but also to films and containers. Efficient filters that remove the tiniest contaminants reliably without any disruptions to the process, even at high throughputs, are vital in order to produce those recycled materials economically. Ettlinger's new ERF 1000 does precisely that."

About Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH:

Ettlinger is the product brand for recycling systems within the MAAG Group. Its focus is on high-performance melt filters for the recycling of plastics. Injection-molding machines round off the portfolio. The company was founded in 1983 and has its development and production base in Königsbrunn near Augsburg, Germany. Ettlinger has been part of the MAAG Group since 2018.

About the MAAG Group:

The MAAG Group is a broadly diversified global solutions provider with integrated and customizable systems in process technology for the polymer, chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food industries. Its Pump & Filtration Systems, Pelletizing Systems, Pulverizing Systems, and Recycling Systems divisions consolidate the many years of experience and in-depth know-how of the Automatik, Ettlinger, Gala, Maag, Reduction, and Scheer product brands. The MAAG Group currently employs over 1,000 people at production sites in Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the USA, and China. Additional sales and service centers in France, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, India, Thailand and Brazil ensure close attention to customers' needs. For more information visit www.maag.com.

The MAAG Group is a business unit of Dover Fluids, a segment of the Dover Corporation.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services through three operating segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Ettlinger Contact:

Karsten Bräunig, Manager Sales

+49 8231 34908 -12

karsten.braeunig@maag.com

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

SOURCE Dover

Related Links

http://www.dovercorporation.com

