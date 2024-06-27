With products that deliver multi-benefit results, Eucerin makes maximizing your daily regimen easy.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucerin®, a dermatologist-recommended brand with 100+ years of skincare science, is partnering with actress, singer-songwriter and mom Mandy Moore to celebrate the launch of their new 'Expect More with Eucerin' campaign. Moore and the brand will bring 'Expect More' to life through a series of short videos and social content that demonstrates how their multi-benefit products help to create easy and effective daily routines. The partnership comes at a time when many feel overwhelmed by their skincare options, with as many as three-quarters of U.S. skincare consumers—even those with advanced knowledge of skincare—saying there are too many skincare products to choose from.1

Eucerin and Mandy Moore Encourage Consumers to ‘Expect More’ from Their Skincare

Consumers will discover cutting-edge dermo-cosmetic skincare with Eucerin's innovative face, sun and body collections. With a long-standing commitment to dermatological science, the brand's extensively tested formulations go beyond expectations with dual benefits:

Eucerin Immersive Hydration Face Collection: Provides intense hydration, immediately smoother skin and helps improve the look of fine lines with a formula enriched with multi-weight hyaluronic acid.

Provides intense hydration, immediately smoother skin and helps improve the look of fine lines with a formula enriched with multi-weight hyaluronic acid. Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Collection : Strengthens skin's moisture barrier and provides immediate & 48-hour moisture with Ceramide 3 & Natural Moisturizing Factors enriched formula.

: Strengthens skin's moisture barrier and provides immediate & 48-hour moisture with Ceramide 3 & Natural Moisturizing Factors enriched formula. Eucerin Sun Tinted Mineral Sunscreen: Delivers daily mineral sun protection with a sheer tint and a unique complex of 5 antioxidants (5 AOX Shield) that goes beyond neutralizing to guard from free radicals.

"Our portfolio of products is well-rounded to enable skincare routines that are approachable yet effective," said Erynn Keefe, Vice President of Marketing for U.S. Derma Brands at Beiersdorf. "When we heard Mandy [Moore] was a lifelong fan of the brand, the partnership felt like a natural fit. We're excited to see Mandy share her authentic love of Eucerin and give audiences a closer look at why she consistently chooses our products."

Just like Eucerin, Moore believes in using skincare products that are packed with benefits that do more for her skin. In her first Q&A video for the collaboration, she offers insights on what works for her skin, her favorite products and how they integrate into her demanding lifestyle as a busy, working mother.

"As I've gotten older, I'm more focused on the essentials; quality over quantity," said Moore. "I've found that particularly true when it comes to my daily skincare routine, I don't want an overly complicated 15-step process—to me, it's about finding the efficacious products that help me look and feel my best. I love Eucerin because their products are versatile with clinically proven formulas that feel great on my skin, so I'm covered head to toe."

In support of encouraging consumers to develop an impactful, efficient skincare routine, Eucerin has also launched a skincare routine finder on their website, which is being promoted by key influencers. Consumers who take the quiz receive a recommendation for a three to four product regimen that includes face, body, and suncare suited to their skincare goals.

About Eucerin

Beiersdorf Inc is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare products for over a century. The company's portfolio of leading international brands includes Eucerin, NIVEA, Aquaphor, Coppertone, La Prairie and most recently, Chantecaille.

Since the 1900s, Eucerin has made healthy-looking skin its mission. High-quality, clinically proven formulations are what have made Eucerin an essential part of everyday skin health for over 100 years, and the brand dermatologists recommend. Eucerin is committed to providing the best skincare solutions for their consumers by offering proven products that moisturize, support and help protect skin. For more information, visit www.EucerinUS.com or follow Eucerin on social media @EucerinUS and #ExpectMoreWithEucerin.

