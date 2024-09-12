Eucerin Launches NEW Eczema Relief Hydrogel With Jason Bolden

Eucerin partners with celebrity fashion stylist Jason Bolden to encourage others to integrate innovative Hydrogel in their daily eczema care and fall back in love with fashion

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eucerin®, the #1 best-selling brand for eczema relief* and a dermatologist recommended skincare brand, is expanding its Eczema Relief line with the launch of Eczema Relief Hydrogel, which features an ultra-lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that is clinically proven to soothe irritation from eczema.

Eucerin conducted an extensive survey into the habits of 1,015 sufferers in the U.S and found that a large majority (86%) of eczema and itchy skin sufferers have made clothing or style choices to some extent as a result of their eczema/itchy skin.** In response, Eucerin has partnered with celebrity fashion stylist Jason Bolden, to encourage others to incorporate new Eczema Relief Hydrogel into their eczema care routine so they can focus on their love of fashion.

As someone who has experienced eczema firsthand, Bolden understands the impact dry, irritated skin can have on fashion, leading him to gravitate towards soft, skin-friendly and natural fabrics such as cotton when possible. In a video series with Eucerin, Jason will share how he will be expanding his recommendations for clients with eczema to include Eczema Relief Hydrogel, and highlight how it will be a gamechanger in his daily skin care routine during fashion season and beyond.

"I've navigated the ebb and flow of eczema throughout my life, and work closely with my dermatologist on triggers I need to look out for," says Bolden. "By incorporating Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel into my daily routine, I've found freedom in wearing what I choose without my eczema calling the shots. It's become one of my favorite accessories to have on hand particularly during a busy fashion season because it absorbs quickly and helps keep my skin itch free."

Developed with guidance from a Dermatologist Advisory Board, new Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel is expertly formulated with Colloidal Oatmeal (a skin protectant), Ceramide 3, Hyaluronic Acid, and Licochalcone A. With an ultra light-weight, fast absorbing gel-like formula that feels cool when applied, it can be used daily on adults, children, and babies 3 months and older.

Through this launch, Eucerin is offering a solution that helps eczema sufferers feel confident in expressing their personal style, after historically being held back by their flare-ups. Eucerin found that about four-in-five (81%) eczema and itchy skin sufferers agree they are more conscious of the fabrics they wear than other people because of their condition — with roughly half regularly choosing loose clothing over fitted (56%) and avoiding certain fabrics altogether such as wool, polyester, and nylon (52%).

"The skincare experts and scientists behind Eucerin are proud to launch this unique formula, as it considers the entire eczema relief experience," said Emily Kiely, Marketing Director at Eucerin. "It's not only clinically proven to relieve eczema symptoms, but also feels cool when applied to skin and glides on like a serum or gel. Eczema sufferers around the country - we see you!"

Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel joins the Eucerin Eczema Relief Collection, which includes Eczema Relief Cream, Eczema Relief Cream & Body Wash, and Eczema Relief Flare Up Treatment. The Eucerin Eczema Relief collection has been awarded the National Eczema Association Seal Acceptance™.

Beginning September 2024, Eucerin Eczema Relief Hydrogel is available for purchase nationally retailers including Walmart, CVS and Amazon.com among others. For more information, visit www.EucerinUS.com and keep up with Jason Bolden's fashion tips and red carpet moments for eczema sufferers on social media @JasonBolden.

Beiersdorf Inc. is the North American affiliate of Beiersdorf AG, which has stood for innovative, high-quality skincare products for over a century. The company's portfolio of leading international brands includes Eucerin, NIVEA, Aquaphor, Coppertone, La Prairie and most recently, Chantecaille.

Since the 1900s, Eucerin has made healthy-looking skin its mission. High-quality, clinically proven formulations are what have made Eucerin an essential part of everyday skin health for over 100 years, and the brand dermatologists recommend.

For more information, visit www.EucerinUS.com or follow Eucerin on social media @EucerinUS and #ExpectMoreWithEucerin.

*Based on Beiersdorf's assessment of OmniMarket Service data reported by Circana, LLC of Total US Multi-Outlet on the Hand & Body Lotion Category, categorized for eczema, for the 52-week period ending 2-25-2024.

** Eucerin commissioned survey of 1,015 adult participants who report having eczematic skin and/or regular eczema symptoms, such as dry, itchy skin and scaly patches, Aug 2024.

