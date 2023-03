Euclid Transactional Announces Global Promotions, including Nine New Managing Directors

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today announced 30 promotions, including nine senior promotions to Managing Director. The promotions underscore the strength and depth of Euclid Transactional's team and the firm's commitment to offering best in class service across its seven offices in North America and Europe.

"Euclid Transactional views the growth and development of our team as key to our work with clients and brokers," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "These promotions build upon our key strengths at Euclid Transactional and reflect the depth of talent our firm is able to offer clients every day."

"The M&A landscape has seen major changes in the past year, and we've worked to grow and build our team in the areas with the most potential impact for clients," Kit Westropp, Managing Principal, EMEA added. "We are proud to have a team of talented, experienced industry professionals who work incredibly hard to provide best-in-class service for our clients."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 4,950 policies, for deals with a combined value of over $3.95 trillion. Insureds have received claims payments of over $500 million from policies issued by Euclid Transactional.

The nine new Managing Directors include the following individuals who have made significant contributions to Euclid Transactional and bring years of extensive industry experience to our clients:

Underwriting

oSimon Chung – Senior Vice President, Head of Middle Market to Managing Director, Head of Middle Market



oTim Grosso – Senior Vice President to Managing Director



oWill Hooper – Senior Vice President to Managing Director



oAndrea Lawrence – Senior Vice President to Managing Director



oMiranda Ma – Senior Vice President to Managing Director



oChloë Steadman – Senior Vice President to Managing Director



oChris Waddington – Senior Vice President, EMEA Tax to Managing Director, EMEA Tax

– Senior Vice President, to Managing Director, Claims

oDaniella Smith – EMEA General Counsel, Senior Vice President, Claims to EMEA General Counsel, Managing Director, Claims



oBrittany Zimmer – Associate General Counsel, Senior Vice President, Claims to Associate General Counsel, Managing Director, Claims

The additional newly announced promotions span Euclid Transactional's global claims, underwriting, counsel, and analyst teams and include individuals in the following roles:

North America :

Claims



Nicole Daniell – Claims Associate to Claims Senior Associate

– Claims Associate to Claims Senior Associate



Abigail Kennedy – Claims Analyst to Claims Senior Analyst

– Claims Analyst to Claims Senior Analyst



Emily Luong – Claims Analyst to Claims Senior Analyst

– Claims Analyst to Claims Senior Analyst



Denise Veliky – Assistant Vice President, Claims to Vice President, Claims

– Assistant Vice President, Claims to Vice President, Claims

Counsel



Lila Ammeen – Paralegal to Senior Paralegal

– Paralegal to Senior Paralegal



Kendal Longmore – Counsel to Senior Counsel

– Counsel to Senior Counsel



Tziporah Pill – Counsel to Senior Counsel

– Counsel to Senior Counsel

Underwriting



Jeremy Feinberg – Assistant Vice President to Vice President

– Assistant Vice President to Vice President



Andrew Kim – Assistant Vice President to Vice President

– Assistant Vice President to Vice President



Victoria Riley – Vice President to Senior Vice President

– Vice President to Senior Vice President

Analysts



Diana Calautti – Associate to Senior Associate

– Associate to Senior Associate



Vikash Dodani – Associate to Senior Associate

– Associate to Senior Associate



Emilie Kilfoil – Analyst to Senior Analyst

– Analyst to Senior Analyst



Jake Liebler – Senior Analyst to Associate

– Senior Analyst to Associate



Sydney Lodge – Senior Analyst to Associate

– Senior Analyst to Associate



Camille Pham – Senior Analyst to Associate

– Senior Analyst to Associate



Artha Zhang – Senior Analyst to Associate

– Senior Analyst to Associate EMEA:

Underwriting



Edward Chow – Associate to Assistant Vice President, Underwriter

– Associate to Assistant Vice President, Underwriter



Freddie Sargent – Associate to Assistant Vice President, Underwriter

– Associate to Assistant Vice President, Underwriter



Luke Williams – Associate to Assistant Vice President, Underwriter

– Associate to Assistant Vice President, Underwriter

Analysts



Vikita Devchand – Analyst to Associate

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is an affiliate of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its partners with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

Euclid Transactional is an equal opportunity employer who recruits, employs, trains, compensates and promotes regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual or affectional orientation, disability, age, veteran status, and other protected status as required by applicable law. Euclid Transactional is committed to promoting and maintaining a diverse, inclusive environment where different backgrounds, characteristics and viewpoints are valued. To advance this commitment, we have formed and empowered a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee to help us put diversity, equity, and inclusion at the center of our hiring process and our company culture—and build a team that better reflects our desire for more equal representation in everything we do.

Media Contact:

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

[email protected]

212-994-7509

SOURCE Euclid Transactional, LLC