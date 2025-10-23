Eudia Acquires Out-House, Deepening AI-Augmented Legal Expertise and Fortune 500 Client Reach

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eudia, the leading AI platform for in-house legal teams, today announced the acquisition of Out-House, a trusted legal service provider founded and led by Lynden Renwick. A former General Counsel with a decades-long track record supporting and scaling legal operations inside Fortune 500 organizations, Lynden founded Out-House after seeing firsthand that no existing firm or vendor truly combined deep domain expertise with an AI-first approach tailored to in-house teams.

With this acquisition, Eudia continues to expand its leadership as the trusted AI platform for Fortune 500 legal teams following a series of major announcements earlier this year—including its $105 million Series A financing led by General Catalyst in February, the acquisition of Johnson Hana in July, and the launch of Eudia Counsel in September.

Out-House exclusively services Fortune 500 legal departments, where it acts as an embedded extension of the in-house legal function. Its team partners closely with in-house leaders to deliver scalable support across high-volume commercial contracting and outside counsel management—driving measurable improvements in speed, cost, quality, and operational visibility.

Eudia and Out-House have been working together for several months, integrating Eudia's AI platform into joint customer engagements. The results were immediate: faster turnaround times, greater accuracy, and dramatically improved consistency over traditional workflows. That hands-on collaboration laid the foundation for this acquisition, formalizing what had already become a high-trust, high-impact partnership.

"AI transformed my practice as a lawyer," said Lynden Renwick, Founder and CEO of Out-House. "Over the past two years, I've tested just about every tool in the space—most of which were clearly designed for law firms, then retrofitted for in-house teams where they just don't work. Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) platforms overpromised and underdelivered, failing to drive real value. Eudia stood out as the only AI-native platform built from the ground up for in-house legal teams. It gave my team a 10x advantage in both speed and quality—there really was no other choice. We're thrilled to be joining the Augmented Intelligence movement and to offer clients the best of both worlds: high-quality human experts and best-in-class AI."

"Lynden and the Out-House team are exactly the kind of strategic, customer-obsessed partners we value most," said Omar Haroun, CEO of Eudia. "They've earned a seat at the table with some of the world's most sophisticated legal departments, and their focus on operational outcomes and innovation aligns perfectly with Eudia's mission."

As part of the acquisition, Lynden joins Eudia's team and will co-lead the expansion of enterprise service lines that pair deep legal expertise with Eudia's differentiated AI technology.

About Out-House

Out-House is a modern legal services partner focused exclusively on serving Fortune 500 legal departments. Acting as an embedded extension of in-house teams, the firm delivers technology-enabled legal support across commercial contracting, legal operations, and outside counsel oversight. Combining deep legal fluency with cutting-edge tooling, Out-House helps its clients drive measurable impact with speed and certainty.

Founded by Lynden Renwick—a former AmLaw 100 attorney and General Counsel—Out-House was built to close a critical gap in the market: the need for AI-native legal services designed specifically for in-house legal organizations. Formerly known as Out-House Attorneys, the company transitioned from a traditional law firm model to an ALSP to support more flexible growth and align more closely with the evolving needs of its clients.

About Eudia

Eudia provides in-house legal teams with a unified AI platform and access to Eudia Counsel, an AI-native law firm purpose-built to support corporate legal transformation. Together, Eudia's platform and Eudia Counsel deliver scalable legal expertise, operationalize institutional knowledge, and reduce reliance on outside counsel. At the core is the Company Brain: a continuously learning intelligence system tailored to each customer, enabling faster decisions, greater consistency, and increased strategic impact. From contract acceleration and M&A to compliance, litigation, and regulatory insight, Eudia helps legal functions evolve from cost center to value driver. Platform solutions include AI-Augmented Contracting, M&A, Compliance, Sigma, and Insights. Eudia has raised over $100M from leading investors including General Catalyst, Sierra Ventures, and Floodgate. Its customers include DHL, Duracell, Cargill, Intuit, Citibank, Stripe, the U.S. Government, and many more. To learn more, visit www.eudia.com

SOURCE Eudia