Eudia to Showcase Augmented Intelligence at Microsoft Ignite 2025

Co-Founder and CTO Ashish Agrawal to highlight how Eudia partners with Microsoft to power secure, enterprise-grade AI for in-house legal teams

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eudia , the leading AI platform for in-house legal teams, today will present at Microsoft Ignite 2025. Eudia will showcase how it uses advanced reasoning and agentic AI across compliance, M&A, litigation, and contracting to transform in-house teams into business accelerants.

Ashish Agrawal, co-founder and CTO of Eudia, will join Zachary Ziegler, co-founder and CTO of OpenEvidence , on stage to demonstrate how Azure powers agents in regulated enterprises working with sensitive, technical information.

Agrawal will explain how Eudia combines agentic AI with deep reasoning capabilities, orchestrating AI agents that can proactively analyze complex enterprise data, take multi-step actions, and reliably support human decision-making. He will detail that behind these agents are reasoning-optimized, domain-specific models that have been deployed with Azure AI Foundry for real customer workflows enabling AI to move beyond generic answers into deep, context-specific reasoning.

"It is of critical importance that Eudia provides its customers with a secure and reliable foundation for Augmented Intelligence. Our customers operate in high-stakes environments, and they need AI systems that can reason, scale, and adapt without compromising trust," said Ashish Agrawal, CTO and Founder, Eudia. "We can run advanced AI workloads on Azure's AI stack, maintain strict data boundaries, and deliver AI agents that perform real work with real context. Microsoft has been an important partner in this journey, and we are excited to share what we have built together."

" Building Autonomous Enterprise Agents with Reasoning ," Session BRK203, is on Thursday, November 20 from 2:15 to 3:00 p.m. PT.

About Eudia

Eudia provides in-house legal teams with a unified AI platform and access to Eudia Counsel, an AI-native law firm purpose-built to support corporate legal transformation. Together, Eudia's platform and Eudia Counsel deliver scalable legal expertise, operationalize institutional knowledge, and reduce reliance on outside counsel. At the core is the Company Brain: a continuously learning intelligence system tailored to each customer, enabling faster decisions, greater consistency, and increased strategic impact. From contract acceleration and M&A to compliance, litigation, and regulatory insight, Eudia helps legal functions evolve from cost center to value driver. Platform solutions include AI-Augmented Contracting, M&A, Compliance, Sigma, and Insights. Eudia has raised over $100M from leading investors including General Catalyst, Sierra Ventures, and Floodgate. Its customers include DHL, Duracell, Cargill, Intuit, Citibank, Stripe, the U.S. Government, and many more. To learn more, visit www.eudia.com

