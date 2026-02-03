Eudia Closes Breakout Year, Proving Augmented Intelligence Is the Future of Legal and Enterprise Work

With measurable outcomes across Fortune 500 teams, Eudia is empowering CLOs to lead enterprise-wide transformation.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eudia, the leading AI platform for in-house legal teams, today announced major milestones from its first year in market. In less than twelve months, the company has partnered with some of the world's most important organizations delivering measurable business outcomes and redefining how in-house legal teams operate. This early momentum led to rapid, sustainable revenue growth as large organizations adopted Augmented Intelligence for complex, judgment-heavy work.

In 2025, Eudia:

Added more than 50 enterprise customers including legal global organizations in the world including: AES, Duracell, The U.S. Air Force, CHS, Bayer, Dolby, Pure Storage, Western Digital and Best Buy

Raised more than $105 million in funding from leading investors including General Catalyst, Sierra Ventures, and Floodgate

Completed strategic acquisitions of Johnson Hana and Out-House

Launched the first AI-Augmented law firm, Eudia Counsel

Expanded its AI For Good program in partnership with the Arizona Bar Foundation

Customer Outcomes

Eudia also enabled customers to achieve measurable results, including:

Cargill cut contract research time by 50%, accelerating how quickly its legal team can support the business.

Coherent reduced contract review time by 78%, enabling faster, more consistent decisions across its global operations.

Duracell lowered contracting costs by 50% while maintaining the same level of quality and control.

Graybar completed diligence 98% faster, transforming a multi-week process into near-real-time insight.

These results validate a simple but transformative idea that Augmented Intelligence is not a theoretical future, it is happening inside the most ambitious enterprises today.

"2025 shattered the belief that legal has to be slow, expensive, or dependent on law firms," said Omar Haroun, Co-Founder and CEO of Eudia. "Our customers proved that Augmented Intelligence can compress cycle times, expand capacity, and give in-house teams strategic leverage at enterprise scale. In 2026, we're defining the new standard for how the world's most important organizations deliver measurable business outcomes."

"Eudia is not a software provider, it is the future of our department," said Rob Beard, Chief Legal Officer and Global Affairs Officer at Coherent. "Eudia is headcount I don't have to hire; it's enterprise risk reduction in that it helps us understand the legal data we already have. It's a major part of our transformation story."

About Eudia

Eudia delivers measurable business outcomes to in-house legal teams at the world's most important organizations. Eudia unites embedded legal experts, AI engineers, and a proprietary Augmented Intelligence platform to drive operational impact. Central to Eudia's approach is the Company Brain: an always-learning layer that compounds your organization's legal knowledge and enables faster, consistent, strategic decisions. Eudia's approach delivers cost savings and reduced cycle times across contracting, compliance, litigation, and M&A. Eudia's customers include DHL, Duracell, Cargill, Intuit and the U.S. Government. Eudia has raised over $105M from top investors including General Catalyst, Sierra Ventures, and Floodgate.

