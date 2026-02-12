Eudia Expands Global Sales Leadership to Accelerate Legal AI Adoption Across Enterprise Legal Teams

Mitch Loquaci and Stephen Mulholland bring deep experience in regulated, risk-sensitive enterprise functions and industries as corporate legal teams accelerate AI adoption

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eudia, the AI-powered legal intelligence platform helping in-house enterprise legal teams transform knowledge into business impact, today announced the addition of two senior enterprise sales leaders to its global go-to-market team. The company has appointed Mitch Loquaci as Regional Vice President of Sales, US, and Stephen Mulholland as Vice President of Sales, EMEA, strengthening its leadership across North America and Europe as demand accelerates for Legal AI solutions purpose-built for in-house teams.

The appointments come as corporate legal departments increasingly turn to AI to move beyond efficiency gains toward stronger decision-making, smarter risk management, and measurable business outcomes.

"Enterprise legal teams aren't looking for more tools — they're looking for partners who understand their business, their risk profile, and the outcomes they're accountable for," said Omar Hauron, Founder and CEO of Eudia. "Mitch and Stephen have both built trusted relationships with executive buyers by focusing on outcomes over features. Their leadership will be critical as we scale globally and help customers unlock institutional knowledge to drive real impact across the enterprise."

Loquaci brings more than 12 years of SaaS sales experience, including six years in leadership roles, often joining companies during Series A and B stages. He previously held leadership roles at Verkada and Drata, where he helped scale enterprise sales organizations in regulated, risk-sensitive markets. At Drata, he played a key role in growing revenue from approximately $15 million to more than $125 million in ARR.

"I joined Eudia for two reasons, and both come down to impact," said Loquaci. "Eudia is helping legal teams use their knowledge to drive real business outcomes, and it's fundamentally different from other legal technology. It's not a point solution, but an intelligence engine that brings fragmented legal knowledge together so teams can make better decisions with confidence."

Mulholland will lead Eudia's expansion across EMEA, building a repeatable enterprise sales motion and partnering closely with in-house legal teams facing increasing regulatory complexity, cost pressure, and demand for faster, higher-quality decision-making. As organizations across Europe and the Middle East accelerate AI adoption, Eudia sees a significant opportunity to help legal teams move beyond experimentation to deliver real, outcome-driven transformation—supported by Mulholland's more than 20 years of experience building and scaling enterprise go-to-market organizations across the region at Salesforce and Fivetran.

"What really stood out to me about Eudia is how grounded the platform is in the reality of in-house legal work," said Mulholland. "Legal teams across EMEA are being asked to move faster and support the business more strategically, without taking on additional risk. Eudia gives them a practical, outcome-driven way to do that, and I'm excited to work closely with customers to help turn AI from a promising idea into something that delivers real value day to day."

About Eudia

Eudia is building the Company Brain for legal teams — an AI-powered legal intelligence platform that brings together contracts, policies, matters, and institutional knowledge to drive better decisions and measurable business outcomes. By transforming how legal knowledge is accessed and applied, Eudia helps enterprises reduce friction, manage risk, and unlock new value across the organization.

SOURCE Eudia