Euphoria In a Can: Monster Ultra Unveils Strawberry Dreams

News provided by

Monster Energy

24 May, 2023, 07:23 ET

Zero Sugar, A Sweet and Tart Dream Your Tastebuds Will Love

CORONA, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monster Energy has just unveiled its latest addition to their signature Monster Energy Ultra Family - Strawberry Dreams - a one-of-a-kind feeling in a can will surely have you feeling on cloud nine with its wonderfully sweet and slightly tart flavor.

The Strawberry Flavor You’ve Been Dreaming Of.
"Our goal with Monster Ultra Strawberry Dreams was to create a beverage that feels like a wave of hypnotic flavor hitting you all at once," said Dan McHugh of Monster Energy. "Drinking Monster Ultra Strawberry Dreams is a stimulating experience of all the senses, the beast within will be unleashed when you feel the good vibes touch your soul."

Full of strawberry flavor and with zero sugar, Monster Ultra Strawberry Dreams is sure to align your inner chakras. Passionately crafted with the Monster Energy blend you crave, take one sip and you'll be crazy for Monster Ultra Strawberry Dreams.

Monster Ultra Strawberry Dreams joins an impressive lineup of Ultra Family products - a portfolio of zero sugar, full flavored beverages made with Monster Energy's unique energy blend. The Ultra Family comes in 13 different varieties perfectly suited for anyone looking to make the most out of every day while striving for healthier lifestyle choices.

Monster Ultra is available nationwide in a grocery retailer and convenience store near you. For more information on Monster Energy Ultra visit, www.monsterenergy.com/ultra.

About Monster Energy
Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, eSports or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, gamers and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Monster Energy

