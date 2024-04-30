Eureka Announces the Launch of Company's Latest Robot Vacuum - J12 Ultra in Europe

BERLIN, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka, a pioneer in home cleaning technology for over a century, has announced the European launch of its latest robot vacuum, the Eureka J12 Ultra. Featuring exceptional 5,000Pa suction power, more user-centric cleaning modes, advanced obstacle navigation, and a comprehensive all-in-one docking station, the J12 Ultra aims to be the preferred cleaning product for European households seeking efficient and convenient living.

Enhanced Cleaning Capabilities

Eureka, a pioneer in home cleaning technology for over a century, has announced the European launch of its latest robot vacuum, the Eureka J12 Ultra. Featuring exceptional 5,000Pa suction power, more user-centric cleaning modes, advanced obstacle navigation, and a comprehensive all-in-one docking station, the J12 Ultra aims to be the preferred cleaning product for European households seeking efficient and convenient living. Deep Cleaning Mode with Frequent Mop Refresh: Addressing a common drawback in robotic mops--mops becoming dirtier with continued use--the J12 Ultra offers an innovative solution. It features three program settings that control the mop's return to the docking station for rinsing after cleaning areas of 12m², 10m², or 8m². This ensures that every new area is cleaned with a freshly rinsed mop, enhancing the overall cleanliness and efficiency of the cleaning process.

The Eureka J12 Ultra is equipped with a powerful 5000Pa suction capability, marking a 25% improvement over its predecessor Eureka E10s. It features the flagship Dual-Rotary Mop system that operates at 200 rotations per minute, effortlessly tackling stubborn stains. The vacuum's dual side brushes have been optimized from the E10s model to boost edge cleaning efficiency, complemented by an upgraded anti-tangling roller brush designed especially for pet owners.

User-Centric Cleaning Modes

Compared to traditional robot vacuums, the Eureka J12 Ultra is equipped with more intuitive, user-focused cleaning modes to significantly boost cleaning efficiency.

Deep Cleaning Mode with Frequent Mop Refresh: Addressing a common drawback in robotic mops—mops becoming dirtier with continued use—the J12 Ultra offers an innovative solution. It features three program settings that control the mop's return to the docking station for rinsing after cleaning areas of 12m², 10m², or 8m². This ensures that every new area is cleaned with a freshly rinsed mop, enhancing the overall cleanliness and efficiency of the cleaning process.

Intuitive Cleaning Path Logic: Unlike other robots that start cleaning at the base station, the J12 Ultra begins cleaning from the farthest point from its base. This method ensures that the robot doesn't traverse over cleaned areas with dirty mops, thereby maintaining the cleanliness of already mopped floors.

Adaptive Multi-Mode Cleaning: To adapt various floor types, the J12 Ultra offers multiple cleaning modes. The default sweep-and-mop mode offers an efficient clean for homes without carpets, while the sweep-then-mop mode ensures dry mopping for carpeted areas first, thus protecting them from getting wet.

Precision Obstacle Avoidance

The robot is equipped with a 3D Dual-Line Laser that allows for precise obstacle avoidance and dynamic sensing, mimicking human eyesight. Its superior night vision capabilities ensure that it operates efficiently under all lighting conditions, making it particularly suitable for users who prefer to schedule cleaning during the night.

All-in-One Docking Station

The J12 Ultra's docking station is a model of convenience, featuring capabilities such as automatic clean water refilling and dirty water collecting, a 3L capacity large dust bag, and innovative hot air mop drying. This comprehensive system not only cleans the mop after use but also dries it thoroughly to prevent bacterial growth and unpleasant odors.

Availability

Starting April 30, 2024, the Eureka J12 Ultra will first be available for purchase in Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, with a retail price of €799. It will subsequently be launched in other European countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, and Poland.

Contact: Yuan Ruan, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394569/Eureka_a_pioneer_home_cleaning_technology_a_century_announced_European.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394570/Deep_Cleaning_Mode_Frequent_Mop_Refresh_Addressing_a_common_drawback.jpg