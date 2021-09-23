Eureka! Avelo Airlines Announces New Nonstop Service to Northern California's Redwood Coast

Avelo is led by Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy who served as longtime president of Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air. During his 14 years with Allegiant, he helped build one of America's most successful airlines. At Avelo, Levy is joined by several other former Allegiant leaders, including Chief Operating Officer Greg Baden, Head of Information Technology Todd Cinnamon and Head of Contracts Sean Hopkins.

"We are excited to add this second majestic Northern California destination to our Las Vegas schedule," said Levy. "The Humboldt Bay Area is the cultural center of the iconic Redwood Coast. Whether you want to soak in the region's distinctive Pacific coastline or immerse yourself in the towering redwood forests, there is something new here to discover for every outdoor enthusiast."

Humboldt County's unmatched natural beauty is complemented by lively arts and culture, as well as acclaimed food, wine, beer and spirits. The Redwood Coast is the perfect rural getaway for those seeking a refreshing and relaxing escape from the big city.

About 200 miles north of San Francisco on Hwy 101, the Redwood Coast boasts the world's tallest trees, the premier national and state redwood parks, six wild and scenic rivers, Victorian towns, and expansive, uncrowded beaches.

"The ACV Airport is the gateway to some of the most exciting outdoor adventures on the West Coast including the redwood forests and picturesque beaches," said County of Humboldt Aviation Director Cody Roggatz. "We are excited to provide direct access for the Las Vegas area to these natural treasures, in a moderate climate, at the always low prices provided by Avelo Airlines."

"I want to thank Avelo for its continued confidence in our community. Their expanded investment in air service is further evidence that Humboldt County's future is bright," said Gregg Foster, Executive Director of the Redwood Region Economic Development Commission. "This new service will provide a vital and convenient link between two great leisure and business destinations. We look forward to working with Avelo and local business and travel interests to ensure a durable and mutually beneficial partnership."

The flight will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 148 departs LAS at 5:25 p.m., arriving ACV at 7:25 p.m. Flight 147 departs ACV at 3:00 p.m., arriving LAS at 4:45 p.m.

"Avelo Airlines continues to expand its service between Las Vegas and unique California destinations, which is a win for our customers," said Chris Jones, McCarran International Airport Chief Marketing Officer. "Beyond bringing more travelers to Las Vegas, this new route will create more opportunities for local residents to experience the natural beauty of the North Coast of California and Redwoods National and State Parks."

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets Avelo operates to ACV offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving that airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' most convenient and popular airport -- Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves 10 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

In early November, Avelo will begin serving Customers in Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline will initially fly between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 10 popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com.

About California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport (ACV)

The California Redwood Coast – Humboldt County Airport (ACV) is the gateway to California's iconic Redwood Coast, home to Redwood National Park and the world's tallest trees. More information on the airport and the region can be found at flyhumboldt.org.

About McCarran International Airport (LAS)

McCarran International Airport is conveniently located just two miles from Las Vegas Boulevard and 3.5 miles from the Las Vegas Convention Center, with most hotels located within a 15-minute drive from the airport. McCarran currently has nonstop service to 120 cities in the U.S., with direct flights to and from Mexico. For more information visit mccarran.com.

*The one-way $29 introductory fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats. The fare must be booked by October 7, 2021, for travel completed by January 11, 2022. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

