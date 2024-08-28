Eureka College Ditches its Laser Print Fleet for Epson Inkjet Business Print Solutions

Eureka College Onboards Fleet of Epson WorkForce Enterprise and WorkForce Pro Business MFPs as Part of its Sustainability Initiative

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced Eureka College has chosen Epson business printing solutions to replace its fleet of laser printers deployed across campus. Following its extensive search for a print fleet with specific environmental benefits, Eureka College determined Epson's printers met and exceeded its criteria.

Eureka College Chooses Epson Business Print Solutions To Support Sustainability Initiatives Post this Eureka College Deploys Epson Inkjet Business Print Solutions Across Campus to Support Sustainability Initiatives

Eureka College, a leading Illinois liberal arts institution, is driven by its mission to be a regional model for institutional sustainability, and its core values revolve around increasing equity and sustainability on campus. Epson was chosen for its proven environmental value proposition and impact.

"As part of the curriculum, students in our Environmental Science and Business programs were tasked with evaluating the environmental benefits of the prospective printer solutions. The goal was to determine whether the claims were just marketing promises or if the products truly aligned with our sustainability goals," said Dr. Ann Fulop, provost and VP of Academic Affairs at Eureka College. "The students analyzed brand and product messaging, qualified environmental claims – including electricity savings estimates – and compiled accounting projections based on potential environmental impacts and savings considering the school's printing habits and requirements."

Eureka College has deployed a fleet of WorkForce® Enterprise AM-C5000 Color MFPs and WorkForce Pro WF-C579R Workgroup Color MFPs with Replaceable Ink Pack Systems. The AM-C5000 has the lowest power consumption in its class, up to 55% lower than color laser printers.1 The WF-C579R uses a Replaceable Ink Pack System with extra high-capacity packs that can deliver enough ink to print up to 50,000 ISO pages black/20,000 ISO pages color before changing the packs.2

"Epson stood out because of the environmental benefits associated with its PrecisionCore® Heat-Free technology and design simplicity, meaning limited maintenance parts, and low waste and energy usage," said Dr. Fulop. "I was surprised to see that I could get all the sustainability benefits without an increase to my budget."

"We are proud to exceed Dr. Fulop and the Eureka College team's expectations. The PrecisionCore technology not only aligns with the college's sustainability goals and helps reduce plastic toner waste but also provides user-friendly technology, engineered for reliability to the students, faculty and administration at a very low operational cost," said Kirk Taylor, VP of Sales, City Blue Technologies, an Epson BusinessFirstSM partner.

According to an article by Keypoint Intelligence, an increasing number of businesses are evaluating brands' sustainability initiatives – how the brand, its solutions and services impact the planet – as part of their purchasing process. Businesses today are searching for printing solutions that ensure reduced machine downtime, less waste and low energy consumption for savings on energy bills.

"More and more organizations are looking to reduce the amount of waste they generate. They realize that laser printers consume many bulky maintenance parts that could end up in landfills," said Elliot Williams, director of product marketing, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "Epson is committed to helping organizations like Eureka College reduce their environmental footprint and double down on the future of printing, supporting their organizational and sustainability initiatives."

Epson printing solutions are engineered with PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, a simple, smart and clean solution that delivers outstanding quality with low waste, to help businesses meet their sustainability goals without compromising reliability, cost or productivity.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business printing solutions forges the future of office printing and sets the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from desktop printers and workgroup printers for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise MFPs – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/PrecisionCore .

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

*These products use only genuine Epson-brand cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly or at all.

1 Compared to similarly featured A3 color laser printers and copiers at 41–50 ppm based on manufacturers' specifications and industry available data as of March 2022. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

2 Replacement ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

EPSON, WorkForce, and PrecisionCore are registered trademarks and Epson Connect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.