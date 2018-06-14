European Hematologists to Discuss Breakthroughs in Blood Disorders in Stockholm, Sweden on June 14-17, 2018

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622259/EHA_Logo.jpg )

In two Press Briefings, a selection of these will be presented to the media.

Friday, June 15, 2018 from 08:30-10:00 hours CEST in Room K11

Moderator: Elizabeth Macintyre

Abstract Presenter Title S138 Jesus G. Berdeja Update on bb2121, a promising therapy for patients with heavily pre-treated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma S110 Olivier Casasnovas AHL2011: Outstanding disease control with a minimized BEACOPP exposure and toxicity in patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma S149 Fang Liu First-in-Human CLL1-CD33 Compound CAR T Cells as a Two-pronged Approach for the treatment of refractory acute myeloid leukemia S151 Valentin Goede Overall survival benefit of obinutuzumab over rituximab when combined with chlorambucil in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and comorbidities S154 Frank Morschhauser Is RELEVANCE Relevant? Results of the phase III study of R2 vs R-chemo in first-line follicular lymphoma S152 Francesca Vinchi Iron: a double-edged sword in inflammation

Saturday, June 16, 2018 from 08:30-09:30 hours CEST in Room K11

Moderator: Ton Hagenbeek

Abstract Presenter Title S832 Jing Pan New anti-CD22 CAR-T immunotherapy saved life of children with leukemia S852 Meletios iNNOVATE Study: Ibrutinib plus Rituximab for Dimopoulos Patients with Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia S802 Laurie H. Sehn Answering the unmet need in one of the most common types of lymphoma: It's as simple as A-D-C

In addition to these abstracts, a new EHA program called Topics-in-Focus will be presented on Saturday, June 16:

09:05 - 09:10: Immunotherapy -> Making CAR-T cells happen in Europe by John Gribben , Barts Cancer Institute, London, United Kingdom .

by , 09:15-09:20: Hemoglobinopathies -> From the basics of sickle cell disease to where we are now by Maria Cappellini , University of Milan-Foundation IRCCS Policlinico Hospital, Italy .

