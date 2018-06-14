Hämatologen aus ganz Europa treffen sich vom 14.-17. Juni 2018 in Stockholm (Schweden), um Durchbrüche bei Blutkrankheiten zu diskutieren

Zum bevorstehenden 23. Kongress der European Hematology Association (EHA) im Stockholmsmässan (Stockholm, Schweden) vom 14.-17. Juni 2018 werden mehr als 11.000 Teilnehmer erwartet. Präsentiert werden die neuesten Entwicklungen und Forschungsdaten zu Blutkrankheiten; zudem lanciert die EHA zwei neue Programme zu Immuntherapie und Hämoglobinopathien  

Auszüge werden im Rahmen zweiter Presseveranstaltungen vor Medienvertretern präsentiert.

Freitag, 15. Juni 2018 von 8.30-10.00 Uhr MESZ, Raum K11
Moderator: Elizabeth Macintyre 



    Abstract  Referent            Titel

    S138      Jesus G. Berdeja    Update on bb2121, a promising therapy for patients
                                  with heavily pre-treated relapsed/refractory
                                  multiple myeloma
    S110      Olivier Casasnovas  AHL2011: Outstanding disease control with a
                                  minimized BEACOPP exposure and toxicity in
                                  patients with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma
    S149      Fang Liu            First-in-Human CLL1-CD33 Compound CAR T Cells as a
                                  Two-pronged Approach for the treatment of
                                  refractory acute myeloid leukemia
    S151      Valentin Goede      Overall survival benefit of obinutuzumab over
                                  rituximab when combined with chlorambucil in
                                  patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and
                                  comorbidities
    S154      Frank Morschhauser  Is RELEVANCE Relevant? Results of the phase III
                                  study of R2 vs R-chemo in first-line follicular
                                  lymphoma
    S152      Francesca Vinchi    Iron: a double-edged sword in inflammation

Samstag, 16. Juni 2018 von 8.30-09.30 Uhr MESZ, Raum K11
Moderator: Ton Hagenbeek 



    Abstract    Referent          Title

    S832        Jing Pan          New anti-CD22 CAR-T immunotherapy saved life
                                  of children with leukemia
    S852        Meletios          iNNOVATE Study: Ibrutinib plus Rituximab for
                Dimopoulos        Patients with Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia
    S802        Laurie H. Sehn    Answering the unmet need in one of the most
                                  common types of lymphoma: It's as simple as A-D-C

Neben diesen Abstracts wird am Samstag, den 16. Juni ein neues EHA-Programm mit dem Titel "Topics-in-Focus" vorgestellt: 

  • 09.05-09.10 Uhr: Immunotherapy -> Making CAR-T cells happen in Europe, John Gribben, Barts Cancer Institute, London, Vereinigtes Königreich
  • 09.15-09.20 Uhr: Hemoglobinopathies ->  From the basics of sickle cell disease to where we are now, Maria Cappellini, Universität Mailand-Stiftung IRCCS Policlinico (Poliklinikum), Italien.

Embargo
Bitte beachten Sie, dass alle ausgewählten Abstracts in diesen Presseveranstaltungen unseren Embargorichtlinien unterliegen. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in unseren Medienrichtlinien zum Kongress. Das Programm für den 23. Kongress finden Sie hier.

Website: http://www.ehaweb.org

SOURCE European Hematology Association

